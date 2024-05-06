The Warriors seem to have lost all momentum after another loss to the Newcastle Knights. Video / Sky Sport

NRL referees boss Graham Annesley has backed the original decision to not award the Warriors a penalty try in Sunday’s defeat to the Newcastle Knights.

At the end of the first half, and with the Warriors trailing 8-6, winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak was taken out in the air by opposite Greg Marzhew and dropped the ball in the in-goal for what otherwise seemed a certain try.

However, after a review by the NRL’s Bunker, only a penalty was awarded, as opposed to a penalty try.

Addressing media in his weekly briefing, Annesley stood by the Bunker’s decision, stating there was no certainty Watene-Zelezniak would have definitely scored, had he not been taken out.

“It’s not an automatic penalty try, there’s no such thing as an automatic penalty try,” he said. “Clearly, the bunker felt there was too much doubt. There’s two players contesting the ball.

“The bunker official couldn’t be sure, he couldn’t be sure that as he falls to the ground - the ball comes away from his hand as he tries to ground the ball - that was solely due to the tackle, to the contact.

“People will argue one way or the other and they’ll say ‘of course he was going to score if he hadn’t been contacted’.

“But the rules make it very clear that’s a decision either the referee... or the Bunker on the review have to determine whether the try would have been scored, not could have been scored, were it not for interference.”

According to the NRL’s official laws, as of 2020, a penalty is able to be awarded as follows:

“The referee (or review officials) may award a penalty try if, in his opinion, a try would have been scored but for the unfair play of the defending team. A penalty try is awarded between the goal posts irrespective of where the offence occurred.”

Warriors captain Tohu Harris (centre) and teammates in Newcastle on Sunday, during their third straight NRL defeat. Photo / Photosport

While it would be unfair and potentially unrealistic to pin the entire result on that one call, defeat did the Warriors no favours, now 14th on the ladder and three points outside the top eight.

However, the Warriors were their own worst enemy at McDonald Jones Stadium.

The first half in particular was littered with errors, while the penalty count was 10-9 against the Warriors.

For that reason, Webster said on Sunday the penalty try decision wasn’t the sole reason for his side’s loss.

“I don’t want anyone leaving today thinking that’s the reason why [the Warriors lost],” he continued.

“We’re pretty honest with our assessment of ourselves, but I’m sure we’ll all get clarity this week on that ruling, and why it worked that way.”

Defeat leaves the Warriors on a four-game winless run, with their last victory coming against the South Sydney Rabbitohs on April 6.

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.