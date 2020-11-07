US election: Donald Trump golfs while news outlets call election for Joe Biden

President Donald Trump has been seen golfing at his golf club in Virginia while major news outlets including CNN, MSNBC, and the Associated Press called the election for Joe Biden.
News outlets declared Biden the winner of the election after his lead in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania surpassed 30,000 votes, ending any chance for Trump to stage a comeback.
Trump's dedication to playing golf while in office has been controversial – particularly because he memorably and repeatedly lambasted his predecessor, Barack Obama, over how often he played the game.
There were a few people with Biden flag banners outside the Virginia golf club entrance when Trump arrived, and the White House hasn't responding to questions about the President's golfing partners.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Trump has also spent the morning tweeting unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud and illegal voting, while Twitter continues to hide the President's statements behind a warning label that they may contain disputed or misleading statements about the election.
Trump is refusing to concede defeat. President-elect Biden will address the nation later today.
- additional reporting: AP