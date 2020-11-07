US election: Donald Trump golfs while news outlets call election for Joe Biden

President Donald Trump golfing while major news networks call the race for Joe Biden. Photo / AP

President Donald Trump has been seen golfing at his golf club in Virginia while major news outlets including CNN, MSNBC, and the Associated Press called the election for Joe Biden.

News outlets declared Biden the winner of the election after his lead in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania surpassed 30,000 votes, ending any chance for Trump to stage a comeback.

At the moment that Joe Biden became President-elect, President Trump is on the golf course. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) November 7, 2020

"When the going got tough, Trump went golfing"



Trump was at his Virginia golf course when the presidential race was called for Joe Biden.



The current president has not yet conceded and says he will challenge the #USElection result.



More here: https://t.co/QFvVxQFDhs pic.twitter.com/IJObJPgvDA — SkyNews (@SkyNews) November 7, 2020

President Trump is playing golf club this morning as Biden appears to extend his lead in the election.



The weekend getaway comes as U.S. coronavirus cases hit all-time highs and as Trump's own chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive for Covid-19. https://t.co/IHUmF4cGtw pic.twitter.com/qeoVcLFvWq — Amanda Macias (@amanda_m_macias) November 7, 2020

AP got the shot. Trump on the golf course while Biden is announced as new President pic.twitter.com/0ddKdNl7PN — James Longman (@JamesAALongman) November 7, 2020

Our first images of President Trump since news broke that Joe Biden beat him in the 2020 Presidential election. pic.twitter.com/zyT459i6dU — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) November 7, 2020

Trump is on a golf course and has released a statement claiming race isn’t over. He says, “Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated.”



Note: Joe Biden is the president-elect. pic.twitter.com/oX1NQSpNBD — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) November 7, 2020

Trump's dedication to playing golf while in office has been controversial – particularly because he memorably and repeatedly lambasted his predecessor, Barack Obama, over how often he played the game.

There were a few people with Biden flag banners outside the Virginia golf club entrance when Trump arrived, and the White House hasn't responding to questions about the President's golfing partners.

Trump has also spent the morning tweeting unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud and illegal voting, while Twitter continues to hide the President's statements behind a warning label that they may contain disputed or misleading statements about the election.

Trump is refusing to concede defeat. President-elect Biden will address the nation later today.

- additional reporting: AP