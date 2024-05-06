Jasmine Leigh. Photo / Supplied

A visit to a greyhound kennel following a recommendation proved to be the catalyst for a then-shy 13-year-old Jasmine Leigh to get actively involved within the racing industry.

Leigh, now 20 years old, explains how that eventuated.

“I was riding at a pony club, when one of the mothers said to me that she worked with greyhounds assisting Marcie Flipp,” Leigh said. “She suggested that I come and have a look at her kennels, so I went along. It turned my life around.”

She started working for Flipp, and became immersed with greyhounds.

“I really enjoyed working with greyhounds and it quickly turned into a passion for me. It was quite out there helping and watching the transformation in the dogs from working with them at home to them being race dogs,” enthused Leigh.

“Back in those days, I use to wag school so I could handle greyhounds. I guess I used up all of my sick days during the first terms.

“A highlight for me was caring for and racing my favourite greyhound, Renegade Comet, who was a little white dog who was sent up into Marcie’s kennels from down south. They told me he would be no good; however, I fell in love with him.

“He won his first start with me handling him, and that first win was so very special. Comet and I formed a bond and he won another five races, with me handling him in all of them. He wouldn’t win for any other handler!”

More recently, the Palmerston North-based Leigh has moved into other facets of the racing industry, as she explains.

“I’m a real busy bee these days. I’m now working as a stable hand for Mike Breslin - it motivates me to out of bed early and keeps me out of trouble! I love caring for the horses, making sure that everything goes smoothly for the riders.

“I’m also part of the ground staff at Awapuni Racecourse. That keeps me active, while I also work as a barrier attendant at two Central Districts race meetings each week. Working behind the barriers certainly isn’t for the faint-hearted. Yes, that’s me you can see under the pink hat.

“It can be quite an adrenalin rush, as you never know what’s going to happen next. I say to new attendants, ‘Don’t think, and just go with your natural instincts’. It’s amazing how it all goes smoothly just by doing that. "

Another important role within the greyhound code that Jasmine Leigh is thriving on is being the swabbing steward at the weekly Manawatu and Wanganui meetings.

“It’s work that I take very seriously and I’m proud to do that important work. That also allows me to maintain contact with greyhound racing, which is so cool.

“I guess you can say that I’m a jack of all trades. You do what you love to do, and you love whatever you do. Working in racing has definitely allowed me to get to know lots of people, and together they have helped me grow into the person I am now,” says Leigh.

Leigh also enjoys running during her downtime.

“It’s something I like doing, whenever I can find the time. I’m not sure where it will take me - maybe one day, I might run a marathon.”

And the Foxton-based trainer Marcie Flipp recalls those early days with Jasmine Leigh.

“Greyhounds completely changed Jasmine’s life. She immediately loved the greyhounds and she thrived working with them.

“Whenever Jasmine got upset, I would say her to go out to kennels and speak with Comet. At the time, she probably thought I was nuts; however, looking back now it was so much the right thing to do.

“I’m so proud of what Jasmine has achieved since starting with me, knowing absolutely nothing, to the Jasmine of today. She always responded to being given responsibility and she loves every minute of what she does - working with greyhounds has brought her out of her shell.

“She has to be the youngest swabbing steward around. She can feel very proud about doing that work. Hey, Jasmine has been down a long road, and, today, she is all grown up to be a well-rounded lady,” advised Flipp.

Responding positively to the challenges she has successfully overcome sees Leigh being deservedly named as the March winner of the GRNZ Board Award, which recognises young achievers within the greyhound industry.

“The recognition came as a bit of surprise to me. I didn’t expect to win anything like this,” she confessed.

And Leigh’s cross-code racing involvement is likely to expand in the future.

“Racing is such a fantastic industry to work in. It allows you to strive for the future - you are looking to achieve and you are always learning.

“I would definitely love to extend my knowledge, and, owing to that, I’m not sure what my end goal is. As long as I’m happy, then I’m happy to learn about as many aspects of the industry that I can.

“I’m forever grateful for what Marcie did for me back in those early days. She set me on the path I’m on today and without her guidance I certainly would not be the person I am today.

“I was very shy to start with back in the early days. Now I can’t keep my mouth shut,” chuckled Leigh, who next month will celebrate her 21st birthday.

And that will be a memorable occasion and a deserved milestone for a vibrant young lady who has developed into an extremely valued member of the racing industry.