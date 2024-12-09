Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Baseball superstar Juan Soto joining New York Mets on 15-year, US$765 million deal: reports

AFP
2 mins to read
ESPN reported that Juan Soto’s Mets contract could eventually be worth more than US$800 million if certain benchmarks were met. Photo / AFP

ESPN reported that Juan Soto’s Mets contract could eventually be worth more than US$800 million if certain benchmarks were met. Photo / AFP

Dominican baseball superstar Juan Soto has agreed to join the New York Mets on a record-breaking 15-year, US$765 million deal, multiple United States media reports said today.

ESPN and Major League Baseball’s official website both reported Soto’s blockbuster move, which if confirmed would be the richest contract in the history of North American professional sport.

Soto had entered free agency after playing last season for the New York Yankees, who had hoped to re-sign the gifted 26-year-old outfielder.

The deal reported today eclipses the US$700 million ($1.2 billion), 10-year contract the Los Angeles Dodgers signed with Japanese star Shohei Ohtani last year.

ESPN reported that Soto’s Mets contract could eventually be worth more than US$800m if certain benchmarks were met.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The guessing game over Soto’s likely next destination had dominated baseball’s rumour mill since the Yankees were beaten 4-1 by the Dodgers in the World Series in October.

The Yankees had mounted a concerted effort to re-sign Soto, who blasted 41 home runs and amassed 166 hits for the Bronx Bombers last season.

However, the Yankees were just one of several teams actively pursuing the explosive slugger, with the Mets and the Boston Red Sox amongst the teams who met with Soto’s representatives to discuss a possible deal.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Mets, however, won the race for Soto after a season in which they made a giant-killing playoff run to the National League Championship Series, where they eventually lost to the Dodgers.

The Mets will be the fourth team of Soto’s relatively short career.

He exploded on to the Major League Baseball scene during his first full season in 2019, helping the Washington Nationals score an upset World Series victory over the Houston Astros.

He rejected a $15-year, US$440m offer to stay with the Nats in 2022, and was eventually traded to the San Diego Padres in August of that year.

But Soto failed to settle in San Diego and headed back to the East Coast in December 2023 in a trade that took him to the Yankees.

Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport