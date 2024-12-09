ESPN reported that Juan Soto’s Mets contract could eventually be worth more than US$800 million if certain benchmarks were met. Photo / AFP

Dominican baseball superstar Juan Soto has agreed to join the New York Mets on a record-breaking 15-year, US$765 million deal, multiple United States media reports said today.

ESPN and Major League Baseball’s official website both reported Soto’s blockbuster move, which if confirmed would be the richest contract in the history of North American professional sport.

Soto had entered free agency after playing last season for the New York Yankees, who had hoped to re-sign the gifted 26-year-old outfielder.

The deal reported today eclipses the US$700 million ($1.2 billion), 10-year contract the Los Angeles Dodgers signed with Japanese star Shohei Ohtani last year.

ESPN reported that Soto’s Mets contract could eventually be worth more than US$800m if certain benchmarks were met.