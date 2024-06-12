An unidentified fan is tased by a police officer as he runs on the field before the ninth inning of the Cincinnati Reds against Cleveland Guardians. Photo / Getty Images

A pitch invader at a baseball game was tasered by police after running onto the field during a Cincinnati Reds home game.

The incident happened before the ninth inning of the clash between the Reds and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The fan entered the field, stopped briefly in the outfield to perform a backflip before being struck with a taser and brought down.

Video of the incident was shared on social media.

According to wlwt.com, court documents identified the fan as William Hendon, 19.

Judge William Mallory said to Hendon during his court appearance: “Everybody thinks you landed that back flip”.

“Pretty sure I did,” Hendon replied.





An unidentified fan does a flip on the field before the ninth inning of the Cincinnati Reds against Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park. Photo /Getty Images

Hendon has been charged with two misdemeanor counts: criminal trespass and obstructing official business. He’s also been ordered to stay away from Great American Ball Park.



