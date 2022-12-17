Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Baseball: How the Auckland Tuatara survived a Covid-19 enforced hibernation early into their existence

Christopher Reive
By
6 mins to read
Kyle Glogoski returned to the Auckland Tuatara for the 2022-23 ABL season. Photo / Photosport

Kyle Glogoski returned to the Auckland Tuatara for the 2022-23 ABL season. Photo / Photosport

The Auckland Tuatara are out of hibernation and thriving again.

Just two seasons into their existence, New Zealand’s professional baseball team were forced to bring a halt to operations by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In just

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport