Bad Sport Boks: All Black physio threatened, players banned from swapping gear

9 minutes to read
Former All Blacks physio Malcolm Hood has revealed the fall-out from his legal gamesmanship in the deciding 1981 test against the Springboks at Eden Park. Photo / Michael Craig

Neil Reid
By
Neil Reid

Senior reporter, NZ Herald

Former All Black physiotherapist Malcolm Hood shares some remarkable stories from his long career with Neil Reid

Allan Hewson might have kicked the winning points when the All Blacks triumphed in the controversial 1981 series

