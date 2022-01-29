Ash Barty of Australia celebrates after defeating Danielle Collins of the U.S., in the women's singles final at the Australian Open. Photo / AP

Ash Barty is queen of Melbourne Park.

The 25-year-old is the first Aussie woman to be crowned Australian Open champion in 44 years after she pulled off a miraculous escape in her rollercoaster final against Danielle Collins.

Barty was down a double break in the second set — and the match looked certain to head into a decider — but the world No. 1 showed raw courage to fight back and take the second set in a tiebreaker.

She let out an enormous roar on match point after securing the 6-3 7-6 (7-3) victory.

Ash Barty hugs her friend and former player Casey Dellacqua after winning the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship. Photo / AP

After shaking hands with Collins, Barty went immediately and hugged close-friend Casey Dellacqua, who was sitting courtside.

Dellacqua, Barty's former double partner and mentor was there to support Barty as she made her return to professional tennis — and it was only fitting that the pair got to share the special moment together as the crowd exploded in applause.

Barty also gave Dellacqua a kiss as they exchanged some brief words.

Ash Barty, left, of Australia embraces ex-player Casey Dellacqua after defeating Danielle Collins of the US in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships. Photo / AP

The emotional moment melted the hearts of tennis commentators around the world.

Barty then raced to celebrate with coach Craig Tyzzer, partner Gary Kissick and her family.

She said after walking off court to hold interviews with the tournament's global TV broadcasters that Dellacqua saved her career.

Ash Barty of Australia kisses the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Danielle Collins of the U.S in the women's singles final at the Australian Open. Photo / AP

"She brought me into the sport again. And allowed me to explore, to grow as a person, and I love her," Barty said sitting inside a Channel 9 studio alongside Dellacqua.

"She is a bloody legend. And she is a great friend and I'm so grateful and lucky to have her.

"There would not be any other person that I want sitting literally direct across from me.

"She changed my life."

Dellacqua said simply she was "so proud" of her apprentice — who has become the master of the entire sport.

Barty had another emotional moment during the trophy presentation when it was announced that Aussie legend Evonne Goolagong-Cawley had made a surprise shock dash to Melbourne to present the trophy to Barty.

Goolagong-Cawley is Barty's idol and the World No. 1 admitted she had no idea she would be presenting the trophy.

The Queenslander was just as classy in her victory speech, where she was left particularly emotional speaking about her team and family.

"Wow. I have said numerous times that I am so lucky tonight to have so many people here that love me, support me," she said.

Danielle Collins of the U.S. holds her runner-up trophy after her loss to Ash Barty of Australia in the women's singles final at the Australian Open. Photo / AP

"Pretty bloody special that mum and dad and my sisters are here and I'm so happy they could be here today.

"I am an incredibly fortunate and lucky girl to have so much love in my corner. And that comes when we started together right from the start in the second part of our career.

"We did it together. Nobody has changed from the team. I love you guys to death and you are the best in the business.

"I cannot thank you for all the time and love you put into And I think as an Aussie, the most important part of this tournament is being able to share it with so many people and you guys today in the crowd have been nothing shy of exceptional."

She is in every way a deserving champion.