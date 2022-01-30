Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates his win over Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open. Photo / AP

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates his win over Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open. Photo / AP

He's done it.

Rafael Nadal has cemented a legacy as the greatest male tennis player of all time after he won his second Australian Open crown in an unforgettable marathon final against Daniil Medvedev.

As the clock went past 3am (NZT) on Monday morning and the match ticked over the five hour mark, an exhausted Nadal served out his fairy tale comeback win 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 7-5 — sending Rod Laver Arena into pandemonium

Jim Courier said on TV the victory "re-writes history" as Nadal broke the deadlock of 20 grand slams he shared with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

He is now the only male player ever to win 21 slams.

He had to go to hell and back to do it.

Rafael Nadal of Spain holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Daniil Medvedev. Photo / AP

Medvedev appeared well on his way to a straight sets victory after he broke Nadal's heart in a rollercoaster second set tiebreak.

But Nadal responded as all the great champions do to win the next two sets.

In the fifth set the drama got plain silly.

Nadal was broken trying to serve the match out at 5-4, but then showed incredible mental strength to come out two service games later and land the decisive blow that gave him an opportunity to come out and serve for the match.

He did exactly that.

Rafael Nadal, right, of Spain is congratulated by Daniil Medvedev of Russia following his win in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne. Photo / AP

It was a contest Todd Woodbridge said will go down as one of the greatest tennis matches of all time and the 5hr 25mins battle set a record as the second longest Aussie Open final ever — the longest since the 5hs 53mins final between Nadal and Djokovic in 2012.

The triumph will go down as one of his most iconic victories – less than two months after he thought a long-term foot injury may have forced him to retire.

Now the fairy tale is complete.

At 35 years and 241 days, Nadal is now the fourth-oldest winner of the Australian Open in the Open Era.

The victory also means Nadal is the fourth man ever, after Novak Djokovic, Rod Laver and Roy Emerson, to win all four slams twice for his career.

It's easy to see why he is — for now at least — tennis' GOAT.

He showed all the sporting class expected of his unique position in history when he delivered a victory speech of immense class.

"It has been one of the most emotional matches of my tennis career and to share the court with you is just an honour," he said firstly to Medvedev.

"So all of the best in the future."

He then needed a quick moment to compose himself before he began to try to explain how much the win means to him.

"I even don't know what to say. It is just amazing," he said.

"A month-and-a-half ago I didn't know if I would be back on the Tour playing tennis again and today I am here in front of all of you having this trophy with me.

"You don't know how much I fought to be here. I can't thank enough all of the support I received since I arrived here. You are just amazing. Thank you for the love and the support.

"Without a doubt probably one of the most emotional ones in my tennis career and having the huge support that I received during the three weeks, it is just going to stay in my heart for the rest of my life. So many, many thanks."