Ash Barty sent tennis fans wild when she drank a Corona live on air. Photo / Nine Australia

Ash Barty sent tennis fans wild when she drank a Corona live on air. Photo / Nine Australia

Former Australian Idol host James Mathison has faced backlash after calling out Ash Barty for drinking a beer following her epic Australian Open victory.

Barty sent tennis fans wild when she got stuck into a Corona live on air with Nine's commentary team after her straight sets win over Danielle Collins on Saturday night.

The three-time grand slam champion, 25, encouraged the rest of the panel – which included close friend and former doubles partner Casey Dellacqua and ex-tennis player Alicia Molik – to have a cold drink with her.

Earlier in the tournament she had vowed to hold off enjoying a lager until after the final.

Fans loved her 'very Aussie' response to the extraordinary win, but Mathison claimed the moment was an example of Channel 9 'glorifying alcohol'.

Aus Open champ? We'll drink to that Ash! 🍻#AusOpen - live on Channel 9 and 9Now. Ad-Free Live & On Demand on Stan Sport pic.twitter.com/opjazzqQuw — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) January 29, 2022

'Our glorification and glamorisation of alcohol in this country is normalised to the point where we can't even celebrate success without booze on live TV. It's bizarre,' he wrote in a scathing tweet.

'Imagine if this was in Canada and the broadcaster hoisted a joint onto their new champion?'

Mathison's controversial take sparked heated debate online.

'Looks like Ash quite enjoyed her beer. It was her best friend who offered it,' wrote one woman.

'Didn't look or feel awkward to me, it's a celebration after all,' added another.

Another said the moment was 'a bit cringe' but suggested it was a good example of being able to "have a beer and 'drink responsibly".

"This is true and a good point," Matthison replied.

"I think I was trying to highlight how booze, which has enormous health, economic and family impacts get lionised yet all other 'drugs', many less harmful are maligned."

Tennis lovers were much less critical of Barty, taking to social media to praise her for enjoying a hard-earned drink with her close friends.

Ash Barty celebrates with a beer on live Aussie TV #AusOpen #BartyParty pic.twitter.com/q4SqJcxuQt — Neil McLeman (@NeilMcLeman) January 29, 2022