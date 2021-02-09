Australian Open tennis: Day two at Melbourne Park - Schedule, start time, live streaming and how to watch

An Australian Open ball kid has collapsed on court in a worrying scene early on Day 2. Photo / Twitter.

Welcome to day two of the 2021 Australian Open. Local favourite Ash Barty kicks off her campaign at Melbourne Park, after things took a scary turn early on the day with a ball kid collapsing on an outside court.

The on-court action promises to be just as dramatic. You can see the latest updates below and watch the action live on Sky Sport, or stream it via Sky Sport Now.

Officials give good news about ball girl drama

Tennis officials have responded to the distressing scene of an Australian Open ball girl collapsing on court in a worrying scene early on Day 2.

Less than one hour into the action on a hot day at Melbourne Park, a ball kid fell to the ground from out of the blue at the back of Court 16 during the match between Lloyd Harris and Mikael Torpegaard.

Players and on-court staff rushed to attend to the young girl.

Tennis reporter Jose Morgado reported both players also came to see the child and were there alongside the kid as she was helped from the court to receive medical attention.

Terrible situation on court 16, as a young bal boy colapsed.



He looks better now and play is underway. pic.twitter.com/wRLT2sJsvU — José Morgado (@josemorgado) February 9, 2021

Barty hits brakes on party expectations

Women's world No. 1Ashleigh Barty is in action on Tuesday as she aims to become the first Australian women's champion since Chris O'Neil in 1978.

Barty, fresh from winning the Yarra Valley Classic final against Garbine Muguruza on Sunday, plays Montenegro's Danka Kovinic in the first evening match on Rod Laver Arena.

"There's no extra pressure for me, that's for sure," Barty said. "It's the same whether it's a Grand Slam or a tour event. I love playing in Australia."

Barty is the headline match for the Tuesday night session and can be watched live on TV from 9pm (NZT).

Federer's wife refused to come to Aus

Roger Federer pulled out of the Australian Open last year and revealed the prospect of doing 14 days in hotel quarantine with his family made it an easy choice to skip the first grand slam of 2021.

Given two options of doing hard lockdown with wife Mirka and their four children or travelling alone and being separated from his family for more than a month.

Tennis Australia's head of player liaisons, Brazilian former professional Andre Sa, also revealed the 20-time major champion had baulked at the strict quarantine protocols enforced Down Under.

"The problem is that Mirka (Federer's wife) and her children couldn't leave the room. They would have to stay 14 days in the room. The exception is only for players. He could go out, train and come back, but the family couldn't. Mirka did not approve the idea."

Sa also claimed Federer told him: "'Dude, (I'm) 39, (I have) four kids, 20 Grand Slams, I am no longer (willing) to spend five weeks away from my family."

Star's anger after toilet debacle

Canadian Denis Shapovalov has given a brutally frank response after being denied a toilet break during his four-hour marathon on Monday night.

Shapovalov said he was worried about having to relieve himself on the court after the chair umpire ordered him back onto the court.

The tense moment came after Shapovalov had conceded the fourth set with the match on a knife-edge.

"What happens if I go? Do I get a fine? I don't care," he said.

"What do you mean I can't go? Are you going to disqualify me? I have to pee.

"I'm going to p*** my pants. I'm going to p*** in a bottle."

After winning the match in five-sets, Shapovalov insisted his bathroom emergency was genuine and nowhere near an attempt at gamesmanship to stop opponent Jannik Sinner's momentum.

"I was just blowing off steam, just kind of cooling my head, getting rid of it," he said.

"But also, I do think it's a dumb rule. Especially for me, I've got the smallest bladder ever, so I literally got to take a p*** every set. So it's difficult, especially when you're on that court for so long.

"Before the match I'm trying to hydrate as much as possible, so yeah, I gotta pee, man."

Kyrgios' mumbled answer picked up on microphone

Nick Kyrgios saved his best comment to rival Novak Djokovic for a mumble under his breath as he took another shot at the World No. 1 on Monday night.

Kyrgios cruised through to the second round of the event, but his press conference was all about his running war of words with the Serbian star.

Kyrgios last month labelled Djokovic a "tool" for his public comments on the conditions players endured during their 14 days of hard lockdown in hotel quarantine.

Djokovic responded Sunday, saying he does not respect Kyrgios off the court.

Kyrgios' reply when asked about Djokovic's latest comment has been widely reported, but his quip at the end of his lengthy response was the best comment of all.

After finishing his take down of Djokovic, Kyrgios prepared to address the next question before congratulating himself about the stinging reply he'd just delivered.

"That was a f***ing good answer, bro. Bang. Nailed him," Kyrgios said with a grin as he made Lleyton Hewitt's iconic "come-on" pose and also showed off a content "OK" hand signal.

His full answer explains why he was so happy, when asked if he would like to say anything about Djokovic's statement.

"It's a strange one for me because, I read his comments, he said he doesn't respect me off the court," Kyrgios said.

"It would actually make complete sense to me if he was like, 'I don't like respect the guy on the court'. I could understand if he doesn't agree with some of my antics on the court in the past.

"And when we've played matches, I actually think I've been pretty good towards him. I'm not quite sure how you can't respect me off the court.

"I think I've gone about things extremely well, especially after the pandemic.

"I actually do a lot off the court. Yeah, he's a very strange cat, Novak is. A heck of a tennis player but unfortunately someone who's partying with his shirt off during a global pandemic, I don't know if I can take any slack from that man. That's as bad as it gets for me."

Djokovic was told about Kyrgios' comments after beating Jeremy Chardy in straight sets, but chose not to respond. "Great," is all he said.

Day 2 Schedule

From 1pm (NZT):

Sofia Kenin (USA) [4] defeats Maddison Inglis (AUS) 7-5 6-4

Garbine Muguruza (ESP) [14] defeats Margarita Gasparyan (RUS) 6-4 6-0

Nao Hibino (JPN) defeats Astra Sharma (AUS) 2-6 6-3 7-5

Elina Svitolina (UKR) [5] defeats Marie Bouzkova (CZE) 6-3 7-6

David Goffin (BEL) [13] leads Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-3 4-6 7-6

Rafael Nadal (ESP) [2] leads Laslo Djere (SRB) 6-3

Daniil Medvedev (RUS) [4] leads Vasek Pospisil (CAN) 6-2 6-2

Tennys Sandgren (USA) v Alex De Minaur (AUS) [21]

Destanee Aiava (AUS) v Samantha Stosur (AUS)

Casper Ruud (NOR) [24] v Jordan Thompson (AUS)

From 9pm (NZT):

Ashleigh Barty (AUS) [1] v Danka Kovinic (MNE)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [5] v Gilles Simon (FRA)

Kevin Anderson (RSA) v Matteo Berrettini (ITA) [9]

Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) v Daria Gavrilova (AUS)