Ash Barty dominated her second round match against Lucia Bronzetti. Photo / AP

Day three of the Australian Open is here and locals will be hoping Ash Barty lights up Centre Court again.

The Queenslander is the second match on Rod Laver Arena, where she faces Italian qualifier Lucia Bronzetti.

Rafael Nadal is also back in action, as is Naomi Osaka and Aussie favourite John Millman.

Two New Zealanders take the court today in first round doubles action, with Erin Routliffe and Canadian partner Leylah Annie Fernandez taking on Lizette Cabrera and Priscilla Hon at 2.30pm, while the sixth seeded men's pair of Kiwi Marcus Daniell and Tim Pütz face Frances Tiafoe and Nicholas Monroe at 5pm.

Barty crusies into next round

Ash Barty made light work of Lucia Bronzetti, dismantling the Italian in straight sets for a comprehensive 6-1 6-1 victory.

The Aussie won her opening match 6-0 6-1 against Lesia Tsurenko, meaning she has only dropped three games across the opening two rounds at Melbourne Park this year.

Barty started impressively against Bronzetti, holding twice and breaking at the first opportunity to go up 3-0 in the first set.

The two-time major winner was using her trademark slice to her advantage early on — a stroke labelled by tennis commentator Jose Morgado as "insane" on Twitter.

Pretty soon it was 5-0 as Barty showed her opponent no mercy before Bronzetti finally got on the board. But that was the only joy for the underdog in the set as she went down 1-6 in just 26 minutes.

It was a case of more of the same in the second set, though Bronzetti was putting up some slightly stiffer resistance. But the fight was futile as Barty secured a double break to surge towards 4-1 before finishing the job.

Murray clips Channel 9

Andy Murray wasn't happy with Aussie broadcaster Channel 9's Australian Open coverage. Photo / AP

After a gruelling five-set win over Nikoloz Basilashvili, all Andy Murray wanted to do was sit down and watch one the emerging superstars of tennis — even if it was getting late.

British teenager Emma Raducanu — who made her mark by winning last year's US Open — faced Sloane Stephens on Margaret Court Arena but Murray wasn't sure he'd be able to watch the young gun.

"Come on channel 9 let's get raducanu stephens on one of the channels instead of 2x Rod Laver!" he tweeted late on Tuesday night.

Come on channel 9 let’s get raducanu stephens on one the channels instead of 2x Rod Laver! — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) January 18, 2022

The Aussie broadcaster listened to the two-time Wimbledon champion, replying by saying: "FTFY Andy. Raducanu vs Stephens is now available to watch on @9Gem."

Raducanu won her match in three sets to advance to the second round.

On the court, Murray was thankful to be back in the winning column in what was his first victory in Australia since 2017.

The former world number one is playing thanks to a wild-card invitation as he continues his career comeback from hip operations and thoughts of retirement.

"It's been a tough three, four years. Put in a lot of work to get back here," Murray said in his post-match TV interview at John Cain Arena. "I've played on this court many times, the atmosphere is incredible. This is the one where I thought I'd played my last.

"Amazing to be back, winning a five-set battle like that. Couldn't ask for more."

Classy gesture in Kyrgios match

Liam Broady of Great Britain wearing rainbow shoe laces. Photo / Getty

A raucous crowd was cheering for Nick Kyrgios on Tuesday night but Liam Broady will have won plenty of fans with a classy gesture on John Cain Arena.

The Brit took to the court with raindow laces in support of the LGBTQI+ community.

Asked about his fashion choice after the match, Broady said: "I know obviously within men's tennis — is it a taboo? I don't think it's really a taboo, but I've seen questions before about why there aren't any openly gay men on the tour, and I just wanted to kind of voice my support in that general area.

"And the LGBTQI community, I mean, a lot of those guys have given me a lot of support throughout my career and have been there since day one, so I kind of wanted to give a thank you in my own sort of way."