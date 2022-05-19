Auckland schoolboy rugby: Five storylines to follow this weekend

Mt Albert Grammar School v Auckland Grammar School. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

In his weekly wrap, Bruce Holloway looks at all the big talking points across the Auckland schoolboy rugby competition.

You can twist the stats to suit your preferred outcome when Auckland Grammar host Sacred Heart in one of Saturday's feature Auckland 1A first XV rugby matches.

The historic head-to-head record overwhelmingly favours Auckland Grammar, with117 wins to 35 (with 13 draws).

On the other hand, Sacred Heart - less than half the size of Grammar in terms of pupils - have won the six most recent matches dating back to 2016.

Either way, both teams are desperate for victory after first-up losses last week – and some heavy losses pre-season.

Discipline was an early problem for Sacred Heart last week when they coughed up seven penalties in the first half in ultimately losing 15-20 to defending champions Kelston.

With seven debutants in the starting line-up there were plenty of nerves, which should be less evident this week – though the expected large Grammar crowd will bring its own pressure to bear.

Best on attack for Sacred Heart last week was centre Alfa Kepu while top defender was No 8 Nathaniel Pole.

Auckland Grammar has declined to comment on its first XV this season. But it has produced the most All Blacks of any school – a total of 53, from Maurice Herrold in 1893, to the Ioane brothers, Akira and Rieko (from the class of 2009 and 2010 respectively).

MAGS' double threat

Mt Albert Grammar lock Ben Skelton was named player of the day after his team's big 37-10 win over Auckland Grammar.

Skelton, who had also played for the school's premier basketball team in a thrilling 62-61 win over Auckland Grammar on the Friday night, was among the try scorers as Mt Albert marked their centenary celebrations in fine style less than 24 hours later.

There was also fabulous try from halfback Juelz Baker and one from right wing Kyan Alo, and despite being penned in their own 22 for a lot of the first half, Mt Albert led 12-10 at half time

"It was a big occasion," said Mt Albert coach Tony Hanks. "You only play a 100th birthday game once – we won't see another one in our lifetimes. I was pleased the boys embraced the occasion."

On the day, 10 rugby matches were contested between Mt Albert Grammar and Auckland Grammar. Closest was at U-15 level, where Mt Albert sensationally scored in the final play of the game to level at 15-15, after the conversion into the wind missed.

Mt Albert Grammar School v Auckland Grammar School. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

De La Salle aim high

De La Salle College notched a fine first-up win in Auckland's 1A first VX rugby competition but their task against South Auckland rivals King's College this weekend will be significantly harder.

De La Salle, a Catholic Pasifika boys school in South Auckland, surged to a 36-3 away win over Tangaroa College and on the back of that effort coach Bond Tegaloa is aiming for a top-four berth.

However when Tegaloa – in his first season at the helm – asked his players midweek who could remember the last time De La Salle had beaten King's College, there was complete silence. It is a feat which pre-dates the current squad.

King's, the 2019 champions, were the biggest winners of the first round, with a blow-out 76-0 hammering of Liston College.

"They are the hot favourites but it will be a big game and we are looking forward to the challenge," Tegaloa said. "Our strength is in our forwards while they also have a good forward pack."

Year 12 lock Shaun Faalili starred for De La Salle, brilliant in both attack and defence and a major contributor to De La Salle's lineout dominance. He also scored the first try, with others to dot down including Alistair Laulala, Beren Sopoaga and Graham Otunoko.

King's declined to comment on their big win.

Big test for St Peter's

St Peter's face defending champions Kelston at The Cage this Saturday after a hard-fought 24-18 win over St Kentigern, where they got home thanks to three second-half tries.

In a match with plenty of errors, St Peter's halfback Etaate Fukofuka bounced back from a first-half yellow card to score, as did captain Kurene Luamanuvae.

Then the pivotal moment came eight minutes from time when No 8 Blair Tagifuimaono finished off a 50-metre counter-attack to put St Peter's in front. Earlier St Kentigern had scored through an intercept.

'14 positives for Tangaroa'

Tangaroa College coach Saua Leaupepetele said he could see "14 positives" from last weekend's heavy home loss to De La Salle. That was the number of players who debuted for his team after a host of injuries were carried over from pre-season.

Short-staffed Leaupepetele even found himself promoting two players from the school's 2C team.

"We know what 'good' looks like, and that wasn't it on Saturday," he said. "But it is not the end of the world. This is just the start of a long season and there have been a lot of lessons already for a very young team, right down to how you prepare for the big league."

Tangaroa face Aorere College, who will be just as eager to bounce back from 57-12 loss to Dilworth.

Saturday's draw (home team first, all 2.30pm)

Mt Albert Grammar v St Kentigern; Tangaroa College v Aorere College; De La Salle College v Kings College; Dilworth v Liston; St Peter's v Kelston; Auckland Grammar v Sacred Heart.