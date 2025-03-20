Blues fans are set to take over Eden Park on Saturday. Photo / SmartFrame

Blues fans are set to take over Eden Park on Saturday. Photo / SmartFrame

It’s a massive sporting weekend for Tāmaki Makaurau with four big live events taking place today while Eden Park will host international cricket, Super Rugby and international football across four days.

Eden Park has an international double-header today beginning with T20 World Cup champions the White Ferns taking on Australia at 2.15pm, followed by the Black Caps' third T20 clash with Pakistan where New Zealand can wrap up the five-match series.

At the same time as the men’s cricket international there will also be two big matches going on across wider-Auckland.

Moana Pasifika and the Chiefs are squaring off in Pukekohe at 7.05pm while the Warriors host their second home game of the NRL season facing the Roosters at Go Media Stadium at 8pm.

At Eden Park they will be pulling in the boundary ropes and putting up the rugby posts again as tomorrow night the Blues and Crusaders clash, where the defending champions will be desperate to get one over their Super Rugby rivals after a 1-4 start to the season.