Auckland hosts major sports weekend with cricket, rugby, football and league

NZ Herald
Blues fans are set to take over Eden Park on Saturday. Photo / SmartFrame

It’s a massive sporting weekend for Tāmaki Makaurau with four big live events taking place today while Eden Park will host international cricket, Super Rugby and international football across four days.

Eden Park has an international double-header today beginning with T20 World Cup champions the White Ferns taking on Australia at 2.15pm, followed by the Black Caps' third T20 clash with Pakistan where New Zealand can wrap up the five-match series.

At the same time as the men’s cricket international there will also be two big matches going on across wider-Auckland.

Moana Pasifika and the Chiefs are squaring off in Pukekohe at 7.05pm while the Warriors host their second home game of the NRL season facing the Roosters at Go Media Stadium at 8pm.

At Eden Park they will be pulling in the boundary ropes and putting up the rugby posts again as tomorrow night the Blues and Crusaders clash, where the defending champions will be desperate to get one over their Super Rugby rivals after a 1-4 start to the season.

On Monday the spotlight remains on Eden Park.

History could be made as the All Whites look to book a spot in their third-ever Fifa World Cup with the Oceania World Cup qualifier final kicking off at 7pm.

The All Whites face Fiji in the semifinals in Wellington tonight, and with a victory will meet either New Caledonia or Tahiti.

According to Weather Watch, it’s set to be fine across the next four days in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Eden Park chief executive Nick Sautner told the Herald, “We are thrilled to be hosting three sporting codes across four days.”

“No other stadium in the world has delivered this combination of events in such a short timeframe, demonstrating Eden Park is a truly hybrid, multi-purpose stadium.“

Sautner said transforming the turf from cricket to rugby and then preparing it to meet international Fifa standards is “no small feat.”

”A significant amount of planning has gone into the weekend - the turf team have been working immense hours behind the scenes along with our operations team. Their dedication and precision ensure Eden Park not only meets the standards but looks spectacular while doing it.

”We’re looking forward to welcoming thousands of sports fans to the stadium and know of supporters that will be attending all three matches.“

The stadium has ensured there’s an equal amount of off-field entertainment as there is on the pitch.

Fans can enjoy live musicians and artists, a pie vending machine, free skin checks and haircuts across the weekend.

The Fifa World Cup qualifier on Monday night will also be the first in the world to feature a sideline bouncy castle.

“Our team are definitely going the extra mile to make this weekend special for everyone,” Sautner said.

“Over 40,000 punnets of chips will be devoured over the weekend – it’s going to be big in every sense."

