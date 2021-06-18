Auckland club rugby: Ponsonby meet familiar foe in bid for back-to-back titles

Eloise Blackwell will be one of several Black Ferns to feature in the Coleman Shield Auckland women's rugby final. Photo / Photosport

Her team will be big favourites but Ponsonby head coach Linda Itunu is expecting a tough challenge from Manurewa in the Coleman Shield Auckland women's rugby final at Western Springs on Saturday.

The two sides contested last year's final too, with Ponsonby winning 35-20 after 20 minutes of extra-time. The final was one of only two to be held under Auckland Rugby's jurisdiction last year due to Covid-19 (the other was the Women's Development final).

"Manurewa are a quality team and we know this weekend is going to be a tough one for the girls," said Itunu, a former Black Fern.

"Usually you go into a game and you say 'these are the main ball carriers' but across the board they have got really talented rugby players. And they're led by some really good game drivers like Ari [Marino-Tauhinu] and Hazel [Tubic]. It's definitely going to be a tough challenge."

Ponsonby are once again the standard setters – they had only one loss in the second round this year – and have the larger representation of Black Ferns, including forwards Eloise Blackwell (the Auckland Storm captain) and Charmaine McMenamin, but Manurewa captain and halfback Marino-Tauhinu believes her team have the capacity to surprise.

"Ponsonby have got some real quality players and are always a strong side to play against, but for us we know what's worked well for us this year," she said.

"We've got a very strong ball-carrying forward pack and have good speed on our edges – we just have to put it all together. We have to take our time and build pressure. If we can get some continuity going and do those things well and rolling it will be a good day for us."

Itunu's memories of last year's final include her team deciding to play into the wind in the first half, only for the breeze to shift to Manurewa's backs after the break, and her confidence that Ponsonby would prevail regardless of the opposition's late comeback.

"I was nervous but I had an inner peace – I thought the girls would pull through," she said.

For Marino-Tauhinu, one of two Black Ferns in the Manurewa side along with first-five Tubic, the memories centre on her pride at her team's comeback in regulation time.

"I think with 10 minutes to go and us down by two tries that people would have thought Ponsonby would walk off champions in the 80th minute, but it's like anything – it isn't over until the last whistle and I was really proud of how our girls kept going and kept at," she said.

"They've got their fair share of Black Ferns which really excites our young girls; it's awesome when you get an opportunity to play quality players like that and really measure yourself against the best to see what it takes to get there."

Ponsonby will likely make up a large proportion of the Auckland Storm which is set to be named on Monday, with Manurewa likely to contribute well to Counties-Manukau.

Counties will have their first Farah Palmer Cup pre-season next weekend and Marino-Tauhinu said the news the FPC would be fully televised this season was a huge boost to women's rugby.

"It's the start of what could be a real career option for women moving forward," she said.

While Ponsonby's season had been disrupted by Black Fern camps, Manurewa's had been similarly affected but for different reasons. "It's been a bit up and down," Marino-Tauhinu said. "We've had a few injuries, but it's like anything at Manurewa – the culture is so awesome that us girls just love it."

Ponsonby v Manurewa, kick-off 2.45pm at Western Springs Stadium on Saturday.

Ponsonby

1. Mel Williams

2. Ciara O'Connor

3. Aldora Itunu

4. Anelisa Lole

5. Sophie Fisher

6. Eloise Blackwell

7. Alakoka Po'oi

8. Charmaine McMenamin

9. Aeron Warbrooke

10. Daynah Nankivell

11. Natahlia Moors

12. Sylvia Brunt

13. Felicity Powdrell

14. Shannon Muru

15. Magali Harvey

16. Letele Lavea

17. Chey Tuli

18. Cristo Tofa

19. MC Huni

20. Shannon Leota

21. Gloria Vegar

22. Kobi Daniel

23. Princess Elliot

Manurewa

1. Leilani Perese

2. L Leuta

3. Shaye Adams

4. Ana Mamea

5. Paris Mataroa

6. Amiria Te Iringa

7. Harono Te Iringa

8. Glory Aiono

9. Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu

10. Hazel Tubic

11. L Tauhalaliku

12. Kere Matua

13. T Arakua

14. H Taina

15. Waikohika Flesher

16. Jacquii Aiono

17. Moli Ugapo

18. Alesha Brider

19. Grace Gago

20. N Kanatea-Ofa

21. Karley Te Kawa

22. Mepa Maiava

23. Nia Siale