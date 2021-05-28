Auckland club rugby: Grammar Tec and Ponsonby gear up for crucial clash

Warriors lock Jazz Tevaga joins us in the studio ahead of the Warriors game against the Cowboys this Saturday. Video / NZ Herald

Warriors lock Jazz Tevaga joins us in the studio ahead of the Warriors game against the Cowboys this Saturday. Video / NZ Herald

Grammar Tec v Ponsonby, one of the biggest fixtures on the Auckland club rugby calendar due to the clubs' success and shared history, takes place tomorrow with the added significance of the Sir Fred Allen Trophy being at stake.

Grammar Tec hold the challenge trophy, which is defended in premier home games, after winning it from Eden in round five. It, along with the Grafton Cup, a trophy contested between the two clubs and currently also held by Grammar Tec, will go on the line at Orakei Domain, kick-off 2.45pm.

Both clubs go into the match with similar records this season. Both have lost only one game (due to the bye, Ponsonby have played seven matches to Grammar Tec's six).

The undefeated College Rifles lead the table by one point from Ponsonby, with University third and Grammar Tec fourth. Five competition points separate the top four.

Grammar Tec's defeat occurred last Saturday against University after they conceded a converted try on full-time for a 30-29 loss.

"It was great for the [home] crowd," noted Grammar Tec coach Nooroa Tokahere wryly.

But after losing No 10 Corey Evans to a Blues call-up, Tokahere knew his side were in for a challenging afternoon against a University team including Blues halfback Jonathan Ruru and locks Taine Plumtree and Sam Darry.

"We knew the pressure was going to come on to our set piece and our two locks, Liam Hallam-Eames and Harrison Mataele, battled away well," he said.

"The big difference was Jonathan Ruru, who was a menace at our ruck. It's something we didn't really expect and it's caused us to re-look at our breakdown and continuity."

Grammar Tec players. Photo / Photosport

With Evans back this week, Tokahere hopes a young backline containing big prospects such as right wing Jack Gray and Caleb Tangitau, an 18-year-old left wing who has been involved with the New Zealand sevens squad, gets plenty of ball.

"We've got a young and exciting backline," Tokahere said. "Six out of the seven backs are all aged under 21. They're all very, very capable and have played just recently in the Blues Under-20s team."

The significance of the match is clear, he added.

"Especially after last year when we took the Grafton Cup off Ponsonby and gave them their first competition loss in about two years. They were the reigning champions over the past few years … we have a fair idea about how we'll attack them this week – hopefully we can unleash our exciting backs."

Which is something Ponsonby coach Peter Leulusoo is working on stopping and he will attempt to do so with the help of three Blues players in the form of loose forward Blake Gibson, playmaker Stephen Perofeta and outside back Jordan Trainor.

"It's always a big game against the Grammar guys," Leulusoo said. "Obviously, we know the trophies are in the background there but we're not a trophy focused team. We want to concentrate on being better than last week and making the most of our opportunities.

"Perofeta has now played for us three weeks in a row. It's awesome to have those Blues guys down and put their hands up to play club footy."