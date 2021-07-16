Auckland club rugby: Eden and Grammar TEC to bring surprise packages to Gallaher Shield final

NZ Herald’s Lachlan Waugh joins Cheree Kinnear as they preview an action packed weekend of sport with the All Blacks taking on Fiji, Round 14 of the ANZ Premiership and more. Video / NZ Herald

Eden and Grammar TEC qualified for the Auckland premier men's club final at Eden Park on Saturday via very different semifinal victories and both are promising to provide the unexpected in their attempt to claim the Gallaher Shield.

Eden dominated Ponsonby from start to finish at Western Springs Stadium for a 20-8 win last weekend, whereas Grammar TEC beat College Rifles 24-20 in a topsy-turvy match in which they required a last-minute try by hooker Jay Fonokalafi for the victory.

"It was a bit of a rollercoaster and [Blues player] Zarn Sullivan was outstanding; he saved them a few times," Grammar TEC coach Nooroa Tokahere said. "We managed to weather their storm which was their scrum, and the front row boys that came off the bench – Melino Tongotongo, Francis Schaumkel and Darius Mauga - completely changed the game."

A Gallaher Shield final isn't new territory for GTEC, who won the title in 2015, but it is for Eden, who have never made it this far in their 99-year history.

It is likely to be a game of clashing styles; Eden's experienced and tough pack attempting to dominate a Grammar TEC side directed by 19-year-old first-five Jock McKenzie and containing a young and pacey backline, but Tokahere is promising a few surprises besides.

"We took the Sir Fred Allen Trophy off Eden about two months ago," Tokahere said. "We identified their strengths; a great scrum and they like to get heavy with their playing style. We have a plan to defend that. But it's a game of chess – they have to identify and nullify our strengths as well. You have to expect the unexpected. We'll have a few surprises for them."

That is unlikely to be news to Eden coach David Bateman, who said of his team's preparations this week: "The camp has been relaxed – everyone is pretty keen to get into it tomorrow. We're expecting a pretty good GTEC team to come in and run the ball around and play it nice and wide. But we're ready for everything. The boys have been waiting a long time to play this game.

"It's big for the club. I think the game [result] is in the balance and I think both teams would agree with that."

Both coaches say they are getting plenty of supportive messages from members of other clubs happy to see two relative underdogs win against the odds last week.

"They want us to win because they see it as a fairy tale as Eden have never won it," said Bateman.

Tokahere said: "Club rugby is a small community so you get lots of supportive messages. There is a good rivalry there. Our win against Eden this year was the first time GTEC had beaten them in five years. They're a worthy opponent. They've been in the semifinals three years in a row so they are deserving of a final place. They have a lot of experience in their pack. There is a lot of support from other clubs which has been interesting and weird at the same time."

The team's playmakers represent an interesting contrast themselves: the experienced and talented Costa brothers, halfback Nicolas and No10 Ignacio, for Eden, against youthful McKenzie for GTEC.

The Costas were influential for Eden at Western Springs last weekend, as they have been all year.

"The Costa boys are huge for us," Bateman said. "They've both played their blazer games and are pivotal for us. They're the best No9 and No10 in club rugby, I think. They get a lot of respect from the opposition."

McKenzie, meanwhile, plays with a confidence that belies his youth.

"It just blows me away how calm and cool he is for a 19-year-old," Tokahere said. "About five minutes from the end last week we were trailing 17-20 and we got a penalty from 60m out. We were all pointing to the sideline but the kid goes 'no' and points to the posts. He hit the crossbar and just missed. The kid's got confidence. He's been instrumental for us in the back end of the season."

Both clubs are expecting a lot of support. Eden's clubrooms are just down the road and the club are ensuring a large number of juniors will attend wearing suitable face paint, while Grammar TEC are sending bus loads of supporters.

Grammar TEC v Eden kicks off at 2.45pm.

Grammar Tec: Burns Mills, Jack Gray, Heremaia Murray, Tino Adam, Caleb Tangitau, Jock McKenzie, Tom Strachan, Nela Matakaiongo, Zacharius Patai, Vili Fotofili, Felix Kalapu, Liam Hallam-Eames (c), Nale Taukolo, Victor Tu'ungafasi, Kaynan Tua.

Reserves: Francis Schaumkel, Melino Tongotongo, Darius Mauga, Okristen Williams, Tahquinn Hansen, Tofaga Iese, Kolio Hifo, Siti Ramatalei.

Eden: Tevita Hala, Sione Katoa, Olivier Roux, Andrew Kaveinga, Tapulaaia Pauli, Ignacio Costa (C), Nicolas Costa, Conor Lawson, James Rutherford, Paulo Sasulu, Cameron Rutherford, Jack Casey-Pickering, Emmanuel Vaki, Blake Hill (VC), Franck Friconnet.

Reserves: Lawrence Taufa, Simeon Latu, Sam Nash, Siaosi Malupo, Junior Toailoa, Joshua Devine, Vunga Hala'ufia, Derrick Soqeta.