Auckland City FC make history with narrow truimph in 94th edition of Chatham Cup

Captain Cam Howieson of Auckland City with the cup after victory in the Chatham Cup final. Photosport

Michael Burgess at North Harbour Stadium

Auckland City's unrivalled dominance of domestic football in 2022 has continued, with a 1-0 win in the Chatham Cup final on Sunday.

In the 94th edition of the storied competition - which was first competed for back in 1923 - a 57th minute goal from Dylan Manickum was the difference, in a match of few genuine chances.

The result means the Sandringham club has three trophies this season, with the Oceania Champions League and Northern League already in the cabinet.

It's Auckland City's first triumph in the competition, though sister club Central United won it on five previous occasions.

Eastern Suburbs, who were seeking a record seventh final victory, were considerable underdogs coming into the match, given Auckland's imperious form this season, where they were unbeaten in all competitions until last weekend.

But the Lillywhites have been impressive in the second half of this season and had reasons for confidence, after a narrow 2-1 loss in the last encounter.

The game took a while to come to life, but the last 30 minutes was a great spectacle, in front of a small but vocal crowd of 2,839.

But Auckland City's superior ability on the ball – along with their defensive discipline – meant they always looked more likely.

All White Cameron Howieson controlled proceedings for Auckland, while their front three of Joe Lee, Manickum and Ryan De Vries were prominent for the Navy Blues, with combative defender Stephen Hoyle and Michael Built the pick of the opposition.

Auckland City fullback Alfie Rogers had the best chance of the first half, after neat interplay in the final third between Manickum and Mario Ilich.

Rogers burst on to Ilich's lofted pass, but his shot from just outside the six yard box was well covered by Joseph Knowles.

Otherwise the first period was a cautious affair.

Eastern Suburbs were content to sit deep – with a bank of five defenders, marshalled by Hoyle and Kelvin Kalua, wary of Auckland's ability on the ball.

The Sandringham club dominated possession from the start, though the ball speed wasn't quite zinging, at least not to the satisfaction of coach Albert Riera.

Kalua did well to cut out a dangerous cross, with De Vries lurking, while speedy winger Joe Lee looked sharp on the left flank.

Eastern Suburbs gradually worked their way into the match, with Adam Thurston the recipient of their best opportunity, but he directed his effort straight at Conor Tracey from just inside the area.

The intensity lifted after the interval, reflected by several bookings for mistimed challenges, as the tackles needed to bite.

But the match needed a goal and it came with some individual brilliance from Manickum. The winger cut inside from the left, evading two challenges, before unleashing a shot from 20 yards. It was well directed – inside the near post – though Knowles could have done better, though wasn't helped by a late bounce.

Eastern Suburbs had to commit men forward and came close to an equaliser. Both Kalua and Thurston had shots cleared off the line in a goalmouth scramble following a corner, while Hoyle blazed over from 10 yards after the ball fell kindly in the box in their last significant opportunity.

Auckland United players celebrate with the Kate Sheppard Cup. Photosport

Earlier in the Kate Sheppard Cup Auckland United FC edged Northern Rovers FC 1-0 in an intense contest of real quality.

Rovers were left to regret some wasted first half chances, before Martine Puketapu got the pivotal goal in the 57th minute, lobbing goalkeeper Ellen Blount after being released by Milly Clegg in a quick counter attack.

It was a special moment for Puketapu, who scored twice in the 2012 final for Three Kings United as a 14-year-old and came out of retirement earlier this year to return to the sport.

2022 Chatham Cup final

Auckland City FC 1 (Dylan Manickum 57')

Eastern Suburbs

Halftime: 0-0

2022 Kate Sheppard Cup final

Auckland United FC 1 (Martine Puketapu 56')

Northern Rovers FC 0

Halftime: 0-0