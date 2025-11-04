The risque content is yet to be deleted.

An Auckland City FC spokesperson told the Herald the club had contacted the New Zealand Police before the images emerged as one of its clients had been targeted a few days earlier and it feared it would be the next victim.

“The hackers have kicked out all the administrators so we have no control... we can’t remove anything,” they said.

The Herald understands the club has not been able to access its social media account for two days.

The club had reported the matter to New Zealand Football, the Oceania Football Confederation, Fifa and Netsafe – a government-appointed agency that investigates online abuse.

The spokesperson was unaware of when the issue would be resolved.

A statement posted to the club’s website on Monday said the safety and integrity of its digital platforms are of “utmost importance”.

“We are taking all necessary steps to restore normal operations.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of our supporters during this time. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.”

The Herald has approached police for comment.

Auckland City FC was in the news globally in June, although mostly because of their inferior performances in the Fifa Club World Cup.

After losing their opening match 10-0 to Bayern Munich, they were handed a 6-0 defeat at the hands of Benfica. Despite their struggles, there was a Cinderella ending with a 1-1 draw against Boca Juniors.

The club are currently fifth on the New Zealand National League ladder, with two wins from five matches and eight points.