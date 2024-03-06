Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rugby

Attention rugby: Do you want Māori or just their haka? - Alice Soper

Alice Soper
By
4 mins to read
Leilani Perese of the Hurricanes Poua leads her team's haka. Photo / Martin Hunter

Leilani Perese of the Hurricanes Poua leads her team's haka. Photo / Martin Hunter

Super Rugby Aupiki well and truly kicked off this weekend.

The first match of the third season started with a haka, as many games do here in Aotearoa. The to the agenda set by the new coalition Government. A challenge which has made boardrooms this week distinctly uncomfortable. It was only a matter of time though before we would see cultural and commercial sensitivities clash. So you have to wonder how administrators could be so ill prepared for this reality.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rugby