Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport
Updated

The Athlete’s Cooperative’s victory can be a blank canvas to deliver for both men and women - Alice Soper

Alice Soper
By
4 mins to read
Double Olympic champion rower Mahe Drysdale is now working as part of the Athletes Cooperative. Photo / Warren Buckland, Hawke's Bay Today

Double Olympic champion rower Mahe Drysdale is now working as part of the Athletes Cooperative. Photo / Warren Buckland, Hawke's Bay Today

OPINION

Last week, the Athlete’s Cooperative won a major victory in their step towards collective bargaining for the rights of our Olympians.

The Employment Relations Authority found that High Performance Sport New Zealand did

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport