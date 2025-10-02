Holly Robinson has continued her global run of shot put silvers, finishing second in the shot put F46 final at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships.
Robinson has now won silver at the last three World Para Athletics Championships, with previous runners-up finishes at Paris in 2023 and Kobe in2024.
Her best throw in round three of 12.86m set a new Oceania and New Zealand record.
Robinson’s entire series was a testament to her new focus on the shot put, having retired from the javelin throw after finishing sixth at the 2024 Paris Paralympics. With her shortest throw of 12.26m still eclipsing her previous best of 12.25, her work over the last year into the discipline is evident.
Robinson came close to the global title, short of the gold medal by only 21cm, with Karomat Omonoova (Uzbekistan) taking out the top spot with a 13.07m throw.
Canada’s Katie Pegg rounded out a very close top three places, finishing in the bronze medal position with a 12.76m final round best.
Robinson’s medal brings New Zealand’s medal tally at the 2025 championships to four.
Overnight, Michael Whittaker placed eighth in the 5000m T13 final on his World Para Athletics debut. The former international model turned para-athlete’s time of 15:38.13 was within 10s of his personal best - a remarkable performance in championship racing.
Sarah James lines up tonight in the 100m T53 final. Tomorrow sees Anna Grimaldi in the 200m T47 heats, Danielle Aitchison back in her favoured 200m T36 final, Paddy Walsh makes her debut in the long jump T64, and James concludes her championships in the 400m T53.