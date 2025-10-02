Holly Robinson of New Zealand during the women's shot put F46 final at day six of the World Para Athletics Championships New Delhi 2025. Photo / Getty Images

Holly Robinson of New Zealand during the women's shot put F46 final at day six of the World Para Athletics Championships New Delhi 2025. Photo / Getty Images

Holly Robinson has continued her global run of shot put silvers, finishing second in the shot put F46 final at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships.

Robinson has now won silver at the last three World Para Athletics Championships, with previous runners-up finishes at Paris in 2023 and Kobe in 2024.

Her best throw in round three of 12.86m set a new Oceania and New Zealand record.

Robinson’s entire series was a testament to her new focus on the shot put, having retired from the javelin throw after finishing sixth at the 2024 Paris Paralympics. With her shortest throw of 12.26m still eclipsing her previous best of 12.25, her work over the last year into the discipline is evident.

Robinson came close to the global title, short of the gold medal by only 21cm, with Karomat Omonoova (Uzbekistan) taking out the top spot with a 13.07m throw.