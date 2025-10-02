Advertisement
Holly Robinson wins silver at World Para Athletics Championships

NZ Herald
Holly Robinson of New Zealand during the women's shot put F46 final at day six of the World Para Athletics Championships New Delhi 2025. Photo / Getty Images

Holly Robinson has continued her global run of shot put silvers, finishing second in the shot put F46 final at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships.

Robinson has now won silver at the last three World Para Athletics Championships, with previous runners-up finishes at Paris in 2023 and Kobe in

