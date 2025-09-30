Danielle Aitchison celebrates her win in the 100m T36 final at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships. Photo / Michael Thomas / Athletics New Zealand

Danielle Aitchison has won an emphatic gold for New Zealand in the 100m T36 final at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships.

Aitchison went one better than last year in Kobe, Japan to claim New Zealand’s third medal in New Delhi.

Her time of 13.43s sees her come within a whisker of her own personal best of 13.41s and within 0.1s of the world record held by China’s Shi Yiting.

Aitchison dominated the event, clearing the field early and powering down the straight for a strong finish. . The remainder of the field had to battle it out for the minor medals, as Aitchison never gave them a look at the top spot.

Mali Lovell made it an Oceania one-two as she finished in silver for Australia with a 14.56s clocking. Veronica Hipolito of Brazil rounded out the medals in bronze with 14.77s.