Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Antoine Dupont dons Warriors jersey during French Top 14 celebrations

NZ Herald
Quick Read
French rugby star Antoine Dupont. Photo /

French rugby star Antoine Dupont. Photo /

Cameron George give Antoine Dupont’s agent a call!

The French rugby star has been captured donning a Warriors heritage jersey during celebrations of his Stade Toulousain’s Top14 victory over Bordeaux in the weekend.

Toulouse second-five Pita Ahki shared the image on Instagram, with the jersey believed to be owned by All Blacks great Jerome Kaino who was part of the team’s celebrations.

Dupont scored two first-half tries as Toulouse romped to a 59-3 victory. Sadly for Warriors fans, Dupont doesn’t appear to have plans on leading the side into the top eight and to a maiden title

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He’ll now begin preparations for the Paris Olympics with the French sevens team.

French rugby star Antoine Dupont. Photo /
French rugby star Antoine Dupont. Photo /




Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport