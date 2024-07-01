Cameron George give Antoine Dupont’s agent a call!
The French rugby star has been captured donning a Warriors heritage jersey during celebrations of his Stade Toulousain’s Top14 victory over Bordeaux in the weekend.
Toulouse second-five Pita Ahki shared the image on Instagram, with the jersey believed to be owned by All Blacks great Jerome Kaino who was part of the team’s celebrations.
Dupont scored two first-half tries as Toulouse romped to a 59-3 victory. Sadly for Warriors fans, Dupont doesn’t appear to have plans on leading the side into the top eight and to a maiden title