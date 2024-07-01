French rugby star Antoine Dupont. Photo /

Cameron George give Antoine Dupont’s agent a call!

The French rugby star has been captured donning a Warriors heritage jersey during celebrations of his Stade Toulousain’s Top14 victory over Bordeaux in the weekend.

Toulouse second-five Pita Ahki shared the image on Instagram, with the jersey believed to be owned by All Blacks great Jerome Kaino who was part of the team’s celebrations.

It’ll be a dream!! My 2 clubs close to my ❤️ But Vern! Time and place we locked & loaded 😘 @BluesRugbyTeam pic.twitter.com/lpGP3q0O2K — Jerome Kaino (@jeromekaino) July 1, 2024

Dupont scored two first-half tries as Toulouse romped to a 59-3 victory. Sadly for Warriors fans, Dupont doesn’t appear to have plans on leading the side into the top eight and to a maiden title