Longo also confirmed her plans in the post-match interview after the match played in atrocious wet and windy conditions.

“That is the last game for me, conditions here, the wind, the rain, and the Phoenix they say, we turned it on in Wellington,” Longo told SkySport.

“It took me to come off the pitch before the girls scored the goal, so they don’t need me.”

Wellington came back from a goal down thanks to an equaliser from Emma Main in the 80th minute.

Western United were unable to secure a home semifinal with the tied result.

The Phoenix coach Paul Temple was at the helm of the Wellington side for the last time.

The club announced during the week that Temple was not offered a new contract after two season’s of failing to make the A-league football play-offs.

“I think we want to say a big thank you to Paul [Temple], and we wish him all the best,” Longo said.

“I’m sure he’ll go on to bigger and more successful things.”

