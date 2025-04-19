Wellington Phoenix Women's A-League head coach Paul Temple. Photo / Photosport

Paul Temple will coach his last game for the Wellington Phoenix tomorrow after the side failed to qualify for the A-League Women finals series once again.

“I want to go out with a bang,” Temple said on Thursday after the club announced it would be parting ways with him at the end of his second season at the helm of the side.

The Easter Sunday clash with Western United at Porirua Park will mark the end of Temple’s almost 10-year association with the Phoenix – during which he was involved in the club’s academy before signing as head coach after the 2022-23 season.

“I’ve been here for nearly 10 years. It’s been a huge part of my life [and] my family’s life. We relocated to Wellington, and I’ve loved being here and I’ve loved working for the football club,” Temple said.

He said he would’ve liked to have stayed on, but understood the club’s decision to not offer him a new contract after failing to guide the side to the finals.