Andrew Alderson: Three big questions after Black Caps loss

NZ players watch the replay screen during a DRS decision on an unsuccessful Tim Southee appeal on day 1 of the 2nd test between South Africa and New Zealand. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

NZ players watch the replay screen during a DRS decision on an unsuccessful Tim Southee appeal on day 1 of the 2nd test between South Africa and New Zealand. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

New Zealand have squandered their chance for a first test series cricket win over South Africa in 90 years and 17 attempts when the visitors squared the rubber with a 198-run loss yesterday in the second fixture at Christchurch.

The result completes a mercurial Black Caps summer in the format after also drawing 1-1 with Bangladesh. In their defence, the results were without injured skipper Kane Williamson and spinner Ajaz Patel for the entire time and the retiring Ross Taylor and paternity-leave bound Trent Boult for half, but the performances proved volatile.

Head-scratching losses book-ended convincing wins and the finished product left a nebulous feeling as to how the Black Caps are tracking after their world championship victory in June, and more importantly the title's defence.

Let's recap.

Bangladesh won the season opener on New Year's Day at Mt Maunganui to beat New Zealand in a test for the first time in 16 attempts.

That incited a pugnacious response in Christchurch, led by Tom Latham's second double century. Devon Conway scored tons in both fixtures to earn player-of-the-series.

That form continued against South Africa with the series based in Christchurch to avoid the itinerary getting skittled by sudden changes to the pandemic response.

Tom Latham, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner on day 1 of the 2nd test between South Africa and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

An opening trouncing by an innings and 276 runs represented the Black Caps' first win over the Proteas since March 2004. Player-of-the-series Matt Henry's match figures of nine for 55 and 58 not out were supported by Henry Nicholls' 105 and Tim Southee's second innings figures of five for 35.

That contrasted with the past five days. The visitors deserve credit — at one down in the series captain Dean Elgar asked his charges to front up and they never relinquishing the early advantage.

To conclude, the body of evidence raises three questions before New Zealand play their three-test series against England in June.

1. When can Williamson return with regularity? His absence with an elbow injury leaves a yawning gap in experience.

2. After Ross Taylor's retirement should Will Young bat at four and the technical genius of Devon Conway return to open where he originally shone in England?

3. Can four pace bowlers be justified every game at the expense of spin?