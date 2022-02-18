Super Rugby Pacific, the Black Caps and White Ferns are in action this weekend as Newstalk ZB's Kate Wells and Elliott Smith preview what's to come. Video / NZ Herald

Neil Wagner sure knows how to deliver a pesky nightwatchman cameo.

The infuriation factor in South African minds would be hard to measure, but was probably on a par with that guy who joins your game at the beach over summer and bashes the ball to all parts of the sand with impunity.

Whatever the Proteas bowlers tossed up, Wagner was equal to the task during a 56-ball, 83-minute occupation in which he walloped 49.

His fourth-wicket stand of 80 with Henry Nicholls, who stepped up at number four with an eighth test century, was the catalyst to a forgettable day for the tourists.

Proceedings, at least for the New Zealand innings, ended with Tom Blundell and Matt Henry posting a 94-run record 10th-wicket stand between the countries.

Of the four 75-plus run partnerships, the first could make a case for cutting deepest into their psyche because it set the tone for the day.

Neil Wagner's nightwatchman knock was invaluable for the Black Caps. Photo / Photosport

The Black Caps marched towards an unassailable first innings advantage as a result, and the Proteas' spirits waned.

Wagner seized his promotion with relish. He peppered the boundary nine times off the back and front foot before eventually flicking a catch to Rassie van der Dussen at deep square leg off Kagiso Rabada.

No part of the ground was spared as he pulled, cut and drove without inhibition, much to his opponents' frustration. Not only is Wagner an indefatigable demon with the ball, he has branched out with the willow of late.

On the opening day, the left-hander entered with the score 111 for three and the key protagonist of recent times, Devon Conway, departing.

Wagner faced 12 of the 17 balls remaining, and survived van der Dussen dropping a chance at short leg off Duanne Olivier from the fifth-to-last ball of the day.

Still, job done. Time to profit after a sound night's sleep.

Wagner's third ball of the day from Marco Jansen was whipped through cover point for three. His mojo bloomed from that point. Three successive boundaries – a back foot drive, flay through point and bottom edge pull through fine leg - came off Rabada. He wasn't exempt in the next over either with deliveries dispatched over backward point and through mid-off.

Debutant Glenton Stuurman was the next to take his medicine, flicked to the long leg fence off his hip, powered on the up through extra cover and then hooked via a top edge for six. That shot was given an encore within four overs.

New Zealand are now on course for a fifth victory in 46 tests against South Africa with three days to play and, more importantly, the chance for a crack at a first series victory in 17 attempts.

Wagner's ruthlessness played a key role.