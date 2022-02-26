Andrew Alderson: Pivotal partnership gives Proteas energy

Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj put together a crucial partnership for the Proteas. Photo / photosport.nz

A record-breaking ninth-wicket partnership for South Africa against New Zealand could provide a crucial cog in the visitors' attempt to level their two-test cricket series against the hosts.

Marco Jansen and the recalled Keshav Maharaj put on 62 runs in 79 balls. The pair united at a pivotal point on the second day of the second and final match at 302 for eight, as Kagiso Rabada traipsed back to the pavilion.

The southerly had become entrenched, sleeveless pullovers had been rummaged for in kit bags, and the shelter of the dressing room, perhaps with a convivial game of 500 thrown in, must have been tempting.

Instead, the duo eclipsed the 60 stitched together by pace bowling duo Neil Adcock and Peter Pollock 60 years ago this month in Port Elizabeth.

Maharaj contributed 36 and Jansen 26, with the latter reaching his highest score of 37 not out in eight test innings.

They started tonking the New Zealand attack, mustering 10 boundaries.

None of the four-prong pace unit were spared as they freed their arms and punished to all parts.

Maharaj cut and pull with alacrity, but lofting Neil Wagner down the ground with what might best be described as a double-forehand proved a highlight.

Jansen also ganged up on the left-armer. He used his height to swivel pull as well as play down the ground and, in a cheeky touch, usher a ball over the cordon.

As a consequence, Wagner suffered the most significant punishment. His figures ballooned from four for 63 to four for 102 in the space of six overs.

The momentum of that partnership carried over domino-like to an energised bowling and fielding display.

Suddenly the visitors had a platform to defend during a difficult period to settle. At 91 for five, New Zealand's top-order looked almost as shaky as the well-lubricated bloke in the yellow rubber ducky costume trying to attempt a socially-distanced Mexican wave in front of the media tent.

Cricket matches, as former test player-turned-commentator Ian Smith once informed television fans at the 2019 World Cup final, can be decided by the "barest of margins".

In these circumstances, Jansen and Maharaj teased out the New Zealand hunt long enough to add another level of frustration in the hosts' pursuit of a first test series victory against their opponents across a 90-year history.

The Black Caps, especially without Kane Williamson and Trent Boult, face a challenge to hold their nerve.