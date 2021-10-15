'An unforgettable presence' - Tributes flow after the passing of Ray Cranch, the oldest living Kiwis player

Ray Cranch was the oldest living Kiwis international. Photo / YouTube

During Stephen Kearney's tenure as Warriors' coach, he invited former Kiwi Ray Cranch to address the team ahead of an Anzac Day clash against the Melbourne Storm.

Cranch, then in his mid 90s, regaled the squad with his memories of touring England and France in 1951-52, along with stories of serving with the New Zealand artillery division in World War II.

"They were absolutely captivated," says long time friend and former NZRL chairman Ray Haffenden. "A bunch of young guys, footy players, hanging on every word he said. Ray was surprised, but that was the kind of effect he could have on people."

The 98-year-old Cranch, who was the oldest living Kiwi, passed away on Wednesday night. He had a remarkable life, especially in sport, with a wonderful legacy as an athlete, coach, selector and administrator.

Cranch volunteered to serve in the War while still a 16-year-old printing apprentice, adding a couple of years to his age on the forms. He trained in Egypt, before being engaged in action in Italy.

In an interview earlier this year, he recalled a day from the torrid battle of Monte Cassino.

"The Germans had retired from Cassino but they hadn't gone very far, just to a range of hills and set themselves up," he told Sky Sport. "[They] watched until the departing took their positions up and then let us have it.; I lost a few good friends on that day."

Those experiences shaped his life, as he became determined to make the most of every moment.

He resumed his league career with the Mt Albert Lions upon his return, winning the Fox Memorial title in 1947 and going on to captain Auckland in 1950.

The ultimate honour came in 1951, chosen for the arduous 40 match tour of Great Britain and France. The prop didn't feature in any of the five tests, in the days before the concept of rotation and due to the presence of an outstanding crop of forwards but played with distinction for the mid-week team.

His sporting talents weren't limited to league.

"He was a fine all round sportsman," said Mt Albert league stalwart John Ackland. "He helped to start softball in the city and captained Auckland."

Cranch, who had six daughters and 15 grandchildren, was also a talented basketballer and surf life saver.

Injuries forced his retirement from league in 1954, beginning an active administration career. He was a selector and manager for countless teams, including Auckland, New Zealand colts and the National schoolboy's side.

"He was a top selector, at a time when there could be a lot of politics in picking a team," said Ackland.

Cranch was also Secretary-manager for the Auckland Leagues Club for more than two decades, eventually serving as president, and was an active presence on numerous committees.

"He did the lot," said Ackland. "He was printer by trade, so he used to print the Auckland league programme in the days when it was like a mini magazine."

Cranch was a life member of the NZRL and the Auckland Rugby League and in 2006 was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to sport.

In 2020 the ARL renamed their Premier 2nd competition in his honour, with teams now playing for the Ray Cranch Cup.

"You don't start off your career expecting to be eulogised or idolised, you just try and do your best," Cranch said at the time. "I believe I've always done my best. "Words fail me. I am everlastingly grateful for the honour the ARL have paid me."

Cranch had a unique presence, and his storytelling would captivate interviewers and friends alike. He also retained a wonderful memory.

'We would look through old photos from the war and he could name everybody," explained Haffenden, who said he used to surprise doctors by reeling off phone numbers of friends and family with ease.

Ackland remembers him as a "unique character" and a "wonderful servant to sport " while Haffenden said he had an unforgettable persona.

"I don't think I have ever met a more popular person," said Haffenden. "He was so well liked and so well known."

Former New Zealand coach Frank Endacott was approached on the 1998 Kiwis tour of England by a lady who remembered Cranch signing her autograph book on the 1951 tour, when she was a child. She asked Endacott to take it back to New Zealand for Cranch, which he did.

Speaking earlier this year, Cranch remained immensely proud of being able to represent his country half a century earlier.

"It was one of the greatest things in my life, to be chosen for the Kiwis, it's the best game in the world," said Cranch. "If you are a footballer it is the highest honour you can have and I consider myself the luckiest Kiwi alive."