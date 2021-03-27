Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|SailingUpdated

America's Cup: The long road to legendary status for Peter Burling and Blair Tuke

7 minutes to read
Michael Burgess
By:

Sports writer for NZME

One of the first times that Peter Burling and Blair Tuke went sailing together on the Hauraki Gulf, the Waiheke Island ferry had to be diverted to check if they were okay.

It was back

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.