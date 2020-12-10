America's Cup: Team New Zealand impress in second round of official practice sessions

Team New Zealand in pursuit of Luna Rossa on one of the America's Cup courses off Auckland's Maraetai. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Team New Zealand continued their promising form in America's Cup practice on Thursday, while two of the challengers failed to front.

Peter Burling had the edge on Jimmy Spithill and Luna Rossa in the first skirmish and held a lead of more than 30 seconds after two simulated legs before the trial ended.

Not too much can be read into things at this stage, but the Kiwi boat again displayed good straight line speed and looked confident in their manoeuvres, which will please the team hierarchy.

Things won't be so positive over at INEOS Team UK, after the British yacht again failed to front. Sir Ben Ainslie's team didn't take part on Tuesday after an issue with their mast, which saw them towed back to base.

American Magic was also a non-starter on Thursday. They had impressed on Tuesday, but some unspecified issues with their boat meant they couldn't take part.

Regatta director Iain Murray told NZME that both Ineos Team UK and American Magic are looking unlikely to have resolved problems with their boats before further practice sessions on Friday, Monday and Tuesday during which teams are able to conduct full races against each other for the first time.

Team New Zealand made a solid start. The practice was delayed for more than an hour by blustery winds but once it got underway Burling gained the edge over the Italians off the start, after some intense jousting with Luna Rossa.

Te Rehutai maintained its advantage on the first upwind beat and held a 37 second advantage at the second mark, when practice ceased.

The action again took place on Race Course E, which is the most isolated of the five options, in the east of Auckland off Bucklands Beach.

It's subject to a definite wind bias and affected by the tides more than other courses, so it's difficult to glean too much insight.

Still, it was a heartening performance from Team New Zealand, considering their lack of time on the water in their second boat. The crew have had just over a fortnight of training on Te Rehutai, which was only launched a month ago.