America's Cup: Team New Zealand conduct second round of official practice sessions

Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa were able to size each other up on the water in Thursday's practice session. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Team New Zealand took to the water for the second time this week as practice continued ahead of the America's Cup World Series event.

Sailing Te Rehutai amidst relatively rough conditions off Auckland's coast, the team were joined by just one other team - Luna Rossa - after the two other official challengers decided to stay ashore.

Team New Zealand's Te Rehutai. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Team Luna Rossa were made to navigate through relatively rough conditions on Course E on Thursday. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Regatta director Iain Murray told NZME that both Ineos Team UK and American Magic are looking unlikely to have resolved problems with their boats before further practice sessions on Friday, Monday and Tuesday during which teams are able to race against each other for the first time.

Today was the second of a series of practice sessions being run by race management as an opportunity to test the entire network of systems needed to successfully run and broadcast the upcoming races.

Teams had the ability to have another team practice starts alongside them and get a general feel for the course boundaries while race management conducted their technical tests.

Luna Rossa and Team New Zealand were the only two syndicates taking part in Thursday's practice session. Photo / Brett Phibbs

On Friday the sessions will ramp up a gear with race marshalls and support crews joining today's minimal formal lineup on the water as teams finally get a taste of actual racing.