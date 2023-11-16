Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

America’s Cup: Team New Zealand brush off issues with new equipment as development phase ramps up

Christopher Reive
By
4 mins to read
Team New Zealand sail their AC75 Te Rehutai in preparation for the 37th America's Cup. Video / ETNZ

Sometimes during a development process, things just don’t work how they’re supposed to.

That was the case for Team New Zealand this week, who missed an opportunity to make the most of some pristine

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport