Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Sailing

America's Cup: Secret Sailor - Grant Dalton has set Team New Zealand up to fail

3 minutes to read
PM Jacinda Ardern was 'disappointed' with the move of the America's Cup offshore while Auckland Mayor Phil Goff revealed more details about what will happen to the former team base locations. Video / NZ Herald / Getty Images

PM Jacinda Ardern was 'disappointed' with the move of the America's Cup offshore while Auckland Mayor Phil Goff revealed more details about what will happen to the former team base locations. Video / NZ Herald / Getty Images

NZ Herald

OPINION:

The Secret Sailor is an internationally acclaimed yachtie with a strong history in the America's Cup.

It is unlikely we will ever again see the battle for the Auld Mug contested on New Zealand

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.