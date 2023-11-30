Team New Zealand set the benchmark on the opening day of the America’s Cup Preliminary Regatta in Jeddah, but they’ll have things to address before they return to the water.

The second of three preliminary regattas, the event in Jeddah is the last time the America’s Cup teams will race the one-design AC40s with AC75s returning for the last one. With the six crews racing identical boats, the regatta is a test of sailing ability and how well the team works together.

The Kiwis impressed through the first two fleet races of the week, winning the start and sailing alone at the front of two largely uncompetitive races. The crew of Peter Burling, Nathan Outteridge, Blair Tuke and Andy Maloney looked relatively relaxed onboard and communicated well as they navigated their way around the course to two race wins.

In the light conditions, winning the start was a clear advantage. The leaders were able to pick their preferred pathway around the course, enjoy the clean air and dictate the racing.

That was reinforced in the final race of the day, when Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli got the best of the start and, like Team New Zealand earlier in proceedings, enjoyed racing at the front of the fleet from start to finish.

While Team New Zealand were second through the first half of the final race of the day, a poor manoeuver saw them come off their foils, ending any chance they had of catching their Italian counterparts. It was the first and only mistake the team made on the day, and one they will likely dissect ahead of the second day of racing.

It will be a result that buoys the Italian team, who are sailing with the young tandem of Marco Gardoni and Ruggero Tita at the helm in place of the incumbent duo of Jimmy Spithill and Francesco Bruni.

American Magic, who won the first preliminary regatta in Vilanova i la Geltru, had a horror day on the Red Sea. After struggling to stay on their foils in the pre-start, the American crew were disqualified for “deliberately going way outside the boundary line” and were given a Did Not Start result in the third race of the day as they had not crossed the starting line three minutes into the race. Finishing last in the second race, they ended the day with just one point to their name.

Team New Zealand finished the day atop the leaderboard with 22 points, ahead of Luna Rossa on 18. Alinghi Red Bull Racing and Ineos Britannia ended the day with 15 points each, while French entry Orient Express Racing Team sat on 11 points.

The crews will contest in three fleet races when racing resumes late on Friday night (NZ time), with the final two fleet races on Saturday. The top two teams after all eight fleet races then compete in a head-to-head match race for the event title.

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.