America's Cup: Peter Burling explains Team New Zealand's 'massive' learning opportunity and surprise loss to Dean Barker

Here we go again.

The America's Cup World Series and Christmas Cup might only be a warm-up event, but it is a vital one for Team New Zealand.

So far they appear to be well on track – and ahead of the fleet – though Tuesday's trial loss to American Magic was a timely reminder of the vagaries of sport at this level.

But just like he did four years ago in Bermuda, Team NZ helmsman Peter Burling appeared unaffected by the pressure of what is ahead.

The team are ready to go, though Burling admitted there was a steep learning curve to come and only found positives, in his typical way, from Tuesday's surprise result against the Americans.

"As a Defender you don't get as much racing as the Challengers, but we have tried to make the most of the official practice period," said Burling.

"We will be looking to test our processes over the next four days. For us as a team this is a massive learning opportunity. No one has ever raced this kind of boat before.

"It is all about trying to figure out the exact intricacies and moves and counter moves and [figuring] out the roles and the details within that perfectly - so come the end we are ready. That is what we are aiming at as a team."

Blair Tuke and Peter Burling at the World Series and Christmas Cup opening ceremony. Photo / Michael Craig

For Burling and the Team New Zealand operation, the Cup countdown starts now.

Unlike the Challengers – who have some breathing space with the Prada Cup competition ahead of them in January and February – the Defenders have only four days to assess themselves against the rest of the fleet, before the America's Cup match in March.

This regatta will be a development one – perhaps even more than 2013 and 2017 – but nothing compares with boat on boat combat, so the home syndicate will need to maximise the opportunity presented in the next four days.

"Building up to Bermuda was quite different to this time around," said Burling. "Last time we were sitting in that Challenger seat, making sure we did everything we could to try and arrive at the start line with the fastest boat and being as prepared as we could be.

"We have taken that approach this time around again; we are very much focused on trying to win it again rather than defend it."

After a week of near-perfect trial form – where they have looked a step above in almost all conditions – Team New Zealand were brought back to earth on Tuesday against American Magic.

Dean Barker picked the right side on the first leg and couldn't be hauled in, but Burling characterised the day as immensely productive.

"If you end up on the wrong side of a shift, just like any other yacht race, you lose a lot," said Burling. "It was nicely sailed by the American Magic guys.

"[But it was a] pretty cool day for us as a team and an incredibly challenging one.

"We did a whole heap of pre-starts and we had little line-up with Luna Rossa in one race and we had some good interaction with the boats there. It was quite exciting to be fighting for some positions around marks."

Team New Zealand take on American Magic in a practice race. Photo / Dean Purcell

This morning's press conference had moments of levity, especially with Italian skipper Max Sirena - "[These] boats are just going faster, if you go to the wrong side, you are going faster to the wrong side" - but there was also an edge to the proceedings.

Everybody is racing the clock – in almost impossible circumstances presented by Covid-19 – which makes the usual Cup challenges exponentially steeper.

"All four teams are in a similar situation," said American Magic skipper Terry Hutchinson. "There is no time. At this point time is the number one enemy."

Sirena was even blunter, when asked which rival he was most afraid of.

"I fear us as a team, this boat, we are privileged to sail this monster [as] they are real monsters," said Sirena. "The learning curve is still big and we try to do as [few] mistakes as possible."

Team New Zealand are in action in the first race this afternoon against Luna Rossa, before concluding the day against American Magic, with the British facing the Italians and Americans in the other races.

"The incredible thing this time is that we are on home waters," said Burling. "It is something that does present its challenges but it is pretty incredible to see how many Kiwis are started to get excited about this event.

"We are looking forward to putting our best foot forward and being as prepared as we can for March."

Tomorrow's racing schedule

3.12pm: Team New Zealand vs Luna Rossa

3.50pm: American Magic vs INEOS Team UK

4.40pm: INEOS Team UK vs Luna Rossa

5.20pm: American Magic vs Team New Zealand