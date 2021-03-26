America's Cup: Luna Rossa skipper Max Sirena takes aim at rumoured one-off regatta at Isle of Wight in 2022

Luna Rossa skipper and team director Max Sirena has lashed out at rumoured plans for the next America's Cup regatta, which don't appear to include the Italian outfit.

Sirena has been a stalwart of the event during the 21st century, and won the Auld Mug while with Oracle Team USA in 2010 and Team New Zealand in 2017.

He helped guide Luna Rossa to victory in the Prada Cup before going down to Team NZ 7-3 in the Cup match in the 2021 regatta in Auckland.

However, there are suggestions the next event could be a one-off battle between the defending Kiwis and the new Challenger of Record – Ineos Team UK - in 2022, at the midway point to the 2024 regatta.

Luna Rossa skipper and team director Max Sirena has hit out at rumoured plans for a one-off America's Cup next year. Photo / Photosport

Sirena told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera he's not impressed by continued speculation surrounding a possible mid-cycle challenge.

"A dual event would be a disaster for the whole America's Cup world, as well as a farce," he said.

Sirena also indicated he wants one more crack at the Cup after coming up just short in Auckland.

"This [2021 regatta] would have been [my last], if we had been able to bring it to Italy for the first time in 170 years of sailing history. It was not taken for granted that [team principal] Patrizio Bertelli would put this wonderful adventure in my hands - he bet on me, I owe him a lot.

"We have reached a very high level, now we have to build an even stronger team. I cannot and do not want to give up right now".

Sirena has confirmed Luna Rossa has locked down the majority of the team that competed in Auckland this year, and they're hopeful of sailing at the next regatta.

However, the move to opt for a Deed of Gift match would mirror what happened in 1988 and 2010, where both were riddled with legal issues.

Late last weel, the New York Yacht Club - who operate American Magic - expressed the same distaste as Luna Rossa. In a statement, the New York Yacht Club commodore Christopher J Culver said they would not support that decision as it excludes other entries.

The New York Yacht club - who operates American Magic - have also criticised the rumoured Deed of Gift plans for 2022. Photo / Getty

"The two previous Deed of Gift matches, in 1988 and 2010, were distinct low points in the history of the America's Cup," Culver said.

"Regardless of the conditions, the New York Yacht Club will not support a Deed of Gift match or an America's Cup competition that, due to the schedule and rules for competition, is effectively open to only the defender and Challenger of Record."

On the other end, Team UK skipper Sir Ben Ainslie welcomes the move and earlier said in a column for the Daily Telegraph that they would welcome the chance to host the event in Britain.

"It would be an incredible opportunity to build on the momentum coming out of this Cup; give the country something big to shout about coming out of Covid; give New Zealand the chance to raise commercial revenue; and all the other teams the chance to regroup," he wrote.