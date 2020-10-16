America's Cup: Dean Barker takes American Magic's new boat on wild first sail

One of Team New Zealand's main rivals for the America's Cup has fumbled in their first outing with a new boat on the Waitemata Harbour.

New York Yacht Club's American Magic team officially unveiled their second AC75, christened Patriot, on Friday and immediately took it out for a sail off the coast of Auckland's North Shore.

However, whether it was a stiff breeze or unfamiliarity with the boat, it turned out to be a rocky ride for the crew on board.

Video captured from the Wakatere Boating Club at Narrow Neck Beach captured the moment the crew lost control of the boat and almost capsized.

"Wild ride for the crew on their first outing on #Patriot #americanmagic. Must have been a rough landing on board... hope the crew are ok ...was looking fast before that tho," sailing fan Justin Mitchell posted on Instagram.

American Magic's Patriot boat is lowered into its dock on Auckland's viaduct. Photo /American Magic

Barker had earlier told media that the team were focussed on getting up to speed with the boat as fast as possible, and pointed out a possible reason for the wild first ride.

"The most notable difference is the helm position, so it's going to be quite a different perspective [for the helmsman] and it's a lot more forward on the boat compared to Defiant.

"We are going to quickly adapt and we are very aware of the changes we need to make. Every boat has its different tendencies and different traits and we hope Patriot's biggest trait is that it's going to be a lot faster."

American Magic is the first of the side's involved in the America's Cup to launch a second boat. INEOS Team UK joined them on Saturday morning while Luna Rossa and Team New Zealand are set to unveil their own versions over the coming weeks.