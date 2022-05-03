Tom Slingsby has recently led Australia to back-to-back championship victories in SailGP. Photo / Photosport

American Magic have added Tom Slingsby, one of the world's best helmsman and tacticians, to its team's America's Cup 2024 campaign.

Slingsby, who sat out the last America's Cup, comes to the team after winning Olympic Gold in the Laser class, the 2013 America's Cup with Oracle Team USA, multiple World Championships and back-to-back victories in SailGP.

His addition adds to a squad that already includes British Olympic gold medallist Paul Goodison, though it is unclear what specific role each will take up within the sailing team.

"Having Tom and Paul Goodison, both Olympic Gold Medalists and world champions, driving our AC75 gives us a great competitive position," says team CEO Hap Fauth.

"They are fierce competitors who win at the highest level of sailing. Combine this with the world-class team we are building, and I am thrilled with our prospects."

Slingsby, who reportedly qualifies for the US team by way of a US passport, says the prospect of returning to the America's Cup is a mouth-watering one.

"I'm extremely excited to return to the America's Cup arena," says Slingsby, 37.

"The AC75s are remarkable craft, and I look forward to doing whatever I can to help our team in their quest to bring the trophy back to the United States and the New York Yacht Club. We've got world-class talent on board the boat and backing us on the shore, I'm proud and excited to be a part of it."

Slingsby was a latecomer to competitive sailing, his passion for excellence catching fire while watching the 2000 Olympic Regatta on Sydney Harbour.

However, he quickly developed into one of the best sailors in the world, winning multiple world championships and an Olympic gold medal at the 2012 Olympics in London.

In the last decade, he's won major championships in everything from 100-foot supermaxis to singlehanded foiling Moths; including being named the 2021 Rolex World Sailor of the Year.

He sailed with Oracle Team USA in the 2013 and 2017 America's Cup matches and won the first two seasons of SailGP as the driver of the Australian Team. He will continue with his role on the Australia SailGP Team.

"People are the most valuable resource for any America's Cup challenge, and we're excited to have Tom on our team," says Terry Hutchinson, Skipper and President of Sailing Operations for American Magic.

"As a previous winner of the America's Cup, Tom knows what it takes to climb that mountain. He has shown incredible ability in foiling yachts, and his skill and experience will be a tremendous asset for American Magic going forward."