Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Chris Rattue's winners and losers: New Zealand Rugby League must take on NRL and fight over unacceptable rule

6 minutes to read
Cheree Kinnear gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport all in 90 seconds. Video / Sky Sport / Photosport

Cheree Kinnear gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport all in 90 seconds. Video / Sky Sport / Photosport

Chris Rattue
By
Chris Rattue

Reporter

OPINION:

Chris Rattue runs through the winners and losers from the sporting weekend.

LOSER: The Kiwis

The New Zealand Rugby League should take on the NRL and fight like crazy to have one rule for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.