America's Cup: Alinghi boss Ernesto Bertarelli weighs in on America's Cup venue delay

Ernesto Bertarelli's Alinghi syndicate won the America's Cup in Auckland in 2003. Photo / Getty Images

Alinghi boss Ernesto Bertarelli has signalled his desire to once again compete for the America's Cup in Auckland.

After 11 years away from the regatta, the Swiss syndicate will return for the 37th edition of the Cup, last month confirming their return as Alinghi Red Bull Racing after teaming up with Red Bull's F1 team.

Auckland holds a special place with the Alinghi group, after they dethroned Team New Zealand in convincing fashion in on the Waitemata Harbour in 2003, sweeping the defender 5-0.

In doing so, they became the first team since the inaugural race in 1851 to return the Auld Mug to Europe, and were the first team to win the Cup on its first attempt.

Bertarelli said he would relish a chance to return to New Zealand, but says the sooner the venue is revealed, the better it will be for all potential teams.

"We love New Zealand, we love sailing in New Zealand," Bertarelli said at the team's launch. "If it is in New Zealand, we would be very happy."

A return to Auckland would no doubt bring back good memories for Bertarelli and Kiwi Brad Butterworth, Alinghi team ambassador, who were both part of the Swiss syndicate's challenge in 2003.

Alinghi are one of two challengers to confirm their entry for the next edition of the Cup, with Italian crew Luna Rossa set to return as well. Ineos Britannia will serve as the Challenger of Record.

The venue for the 37th edition of the Cup was scheduled to be announced in mid-September. However, the decision was delayed by the Defender to allow more time to find the right venue.

While a bid to keep the America's Cup regatta in Auckland remains, it is looking increasingly likely that the event will be taken offshore with Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Cork (Ireland) and Barcelona (Spain) among the possible hosts.

There has been some concern around the potential of Jeddah as a host on both human rights and environmental grounds, with a former Team New Zealand director going as far as threatening legal action against the team should they choose to host the event on the west coast of Saudi Arabia.

While Team New Zealand are yet to provide an indication on which potential location is the frontrunner, they are expected to confirm the venue and approximate dates for the event on March 31 next year.

"We are ready to sail where ever the defender wants," Bertarelli said.

"The sooner we know, the better."