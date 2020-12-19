America's Cup 2021: World Series and Christmas Race live updates, schedule, start time, odds, live streaming and how to watch

Follow all the live action from day three of the World Series.

Before the action begins, AUT Sailing Professor Mark Orams will be live at 2.00pm to answer all your questions.

Day two recap

Team New Zealand went a perfect two for two over Ineos Team UK, while American Magic and Luna Rossa battled in two exciting races on the second day of the America's Cup World Series regatta in Auckland.

The regatta received a needed injection of excitement after an opening day where three of the four races were completely one-sided.

Team New Zealand looked vulnerable after the opening day with a loss to American Magic, and while they were far from perfect on day two, they were simply too good for Ineos Team UK.

The Brits on the other hand showed they're worthy challengers following ongoing issues on day one.

The Brits faced hydraulic failings in their first two races of the regatta and were a strong chance of not even competing on day two. But they managed to overcome their struggles and put together a functioning boat, that showed enough pace to lead the Kiwis for two legs in the second race on Friday.

It was that race - which followed on from a one minute and 32 second win in the first battle - where the Kiwis looked particularly shaky, messing up their start to park in the starting box, handing the Brits a comfortable lead off the line.

But Team New Zealand prevailed in the lighter winds, an area Ineos know they need to improve in, and began chipping away at their opponent's lead, ultimately winning by one minute and 42 seconds.

The other two challengers in American Magic and Luna Rossa faced off in two dog fight-like races, each grabbing a win. More importantly for the Italians, they were a vast improvement from day one to day two.

But race starts hurt them, receiving three penalties stemming from technological issues.

The Americans came close to capsizing in the first encounter shortly after rounding the first mark, before bringing their boat under control. That handed the advantage to Luna Rossa, who sailed away for the first mark, building a handy lead that played its part in a 12-second win.

It showed American Magic isn't quite as strong as the opening day may have suggested with a self-inflicted mistake – bad tacking – costing them dearly.

The second tussle was on a shortened course due to conditions, but with eight legs instead of six, demanding a show of stamina from both teams.

The start was as dramatic as they come with three penalties shared between the two syndicates.

The race was tight with a lead of only five seconds at one point, before the Americans ultimately pulled away for a 30-second victory.

Heading into day three it's American Magic on top with three wins from four, tied with Team New Zealand but ahead on the head-to-head tiebreaker. Luna Rossa sit in third with one win, while Ineos Team UK are last with no victories.

Remaining schedule

December 19 - Course C

3.12pm: Luna Rossa v Ineos Team UK

3.50pm: Team New Zealand v American Magic

4.40pm: Ineos Team UK v American Magic

5.20pm: Luna Rossa v Team New Zealand

December 20

Race 1- Semifinal 1: Top qualifier v 4th qualifier (15:12)

Race 2 - Semifinal 2: 2nd qualifier v 3rd qualifier (15:50)

Race 3 - Race-off for third: Loser Semifinal 1 v Loser Semifinal 2 (16:40)

Race 4 - Final: Winner Semifinal 1 v Winner Semifinal 2 (17:20)

Odds

Luna Rossa v INEOS Team UK

Luna Rossa - $1.16

Ineos Team UK - $4.50

Team New Zealand v American Magic

Team New Zealand - $1.27

American Magic - $3.40

Outright World Series odds:

Team New Zealand - $1.40

American Magic - $4.00

Luna Rossa - $6.00

Ineos Team UK - $31.00

How to watch and stream

The Herald will provide live updates on nzherald.co.nz/sport, and you can listen to live commentary on Gold AM and iHeartRadio.

America's Cup coverage is live and free-to-air on TVNZ. You can also live stream the action on TVNZ.co.nz or on the America's Cup official YouTube channel.

Professor Mark Orams is a former NZ and world champion sailor, Team New Zealand member, author, environmentalist and Professor of Sport and Recreation at the Auckland University of Technology.

