America's Cup 2021: The game before the game - The importance of America's Cup pre-starts

When Luna Rossa and Ineos Team UK take to the water for the Prada Cup final, the most intriguing battle could come before races start.

Throughout the America's Cup campaign, the tussle inside the starting box has proven to be a huge factor in how races play out, where match-racing tactics come to the fore as teams work to secure the best possible start.

In Team UK's skipper Sir Ben Ainslie and Luna Rossa's co-helmsmen Jimmy Spithill and Francesco Bruni, the Prada Cup final will feature some of the world's top minds in the game before the race. Both teams have shown their ability inside the starting box against American Magic and Team New Zealand.

That's not something that happens by luck.

"I think it's a classic situation; trying to understand what your opponent usually does, what you should do and try to think of a few options," Bruni said.

"There is always the unknown; what if they change strategy and plans? But I think we've been analysing things very well. We have two great coaches and they have been doing a fantastic job.

"Mostly it's done the night before, and we do a little refreshing in the morning."

Ineos Team UK and Luna Rossa will square off in the Prada Cup finals. Photo / Brett Phibbs.

What makes the pre-starts all the more important is the fact that each vessel has been a relatively close speed match with their opponent. That means if you get the worse of the start, you can find yourself hoping for a mistake from the other team to allow an opportunity to overtake them.

Otherwise, it can become a case on one boat chasing the other for the full course.

In the Prada Cup semifinals against American Magic, Luna Rossa's pre-start preparation paid dividends as Luna Rossa dominated in the starting box, setting themselves up well in all four races before backing it up with good sailing to sweep the wounded Americans.

It will be different in the coming weeks however, as they face a British outfit who have had plenty of time to work on developing their vessel without fear of early elimination.

Team UK went through the round robin unbeaten, and will have made changes to their vessel to ensure they return to racing as an even more imposing opposition.

Spithill said while he and Bruni spend plenty of time on planning their starts, the pair go into every aspect of the racing in great detail as to get the best possible performance.

"We're really critical about the entire race; not just the start, but everything," Spithill said.

"Every decision, how we're sailing the boat, the speed; these boats are very, very dynamic and for the decision-making, it happens very, very quickly so we dissect the entire race and go through it in detail in a way that is very, very candid with one another."

Heading into the Cup racing?

• Give yourself plenty of time and think about catching a ferry, train or bus to watch the Cup.

• Make sure your AT HOP card is in your pocket. It's the best way to ride.

• Don't forget to scan QR codes with the NZ COVID Tracer app when on public transport and entering the America's Cup Village.

• For more ways to enjoy race day, visit at.govt.nz/americascup.