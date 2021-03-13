America's Cup 2021: The Alternative Commentary Collective presents Live From The Bunghole!

The Alternative Commentary Collective are covering every bow movement of the America's Cup match between Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa.

They know first to seven wins the Auld Mug...but other than that they know less about sailing than you do.

Join Mike Lane, Matt Heath, Jeremy Wells and Chris Key as they call today's races.

Today's sailing will start with Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa level at 2-2.

The sailing will be held on Course A this afternoon, set for a 4:15pm start - but with Auckland back at Covid-19 alert level 1 the spectator fleet could once again pose a problem for race organisers as the course choice limiting the capacity for boaties to get a good view.

Friday's opening race was twice affected by private boats encroaching onto the race course, the second of those causing the first attempted pre-race duel to be abandoned.

According to Regatta Director Iain Murray, today's racing will require extra work from off-shore race management as one whole side of the chosen course will be off-limits due to its proximity to undersea communications cables.

Heading into the Cup racing?

• Give yourself plenty of time and think about catching a ferry, train or bus to watch the Cup.

• Make sure your AT HOP card is in your pocket. It's the best way to ride.

• Don't forget to scan QR codes with the NZ COVID Tracer app when on public transport and entering the America's Cup Village.

• For more ways to enjoy race day, visit at.govt.nz/americascup.