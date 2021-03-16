America's Cup 2021: Team NZ v Luna Rossa - Kiwis one win from lifting Auld Mug

AMERICA'S CUP LATEST

* Phil Robertson: This is no San Francisco, Luna Rossa are maxed out

* How Peter Burling's local knowledge proved pivotal

* Revealed: New Challenger of Record on standby

* How Luna Rossa plan to fight back

Jimmy Spithill summed it up with two words: "Sorry, boys". Peter Burling described it as "good fun".

Two of the world's best sailors go head to head for the 10th - and possibly final - time in this America's Cup today, with Burling's Team New Zealand just one win away from retaining the Auld Mug.

Spithill was left apologising to his team after he opened the gate for Team New Zealand to foil past Luna Rossa in yesterday's race nine, giving the Kiwis a 6-3 lead in the best-of-13 series.

Team New Zealand will be hoping to crack open the champagne today after the weather put paid to any hopes for a second race - and possible celebrations - yesterday.

The shifty conditions in Auckland meant the start of the day's first race was delayed and the second race was called off.

LISTEN LIVE TO NEWSTALK ZB

Race nine was tight, with the Italians holding a slight edge and leading on the penultimate leg until Spithill failed to cover Team New Zealand. The Kiwis - helped by Burling's local knowledge of the wind-shift conditions of the Hauraki Gulf - were able to cruise past and close out the race.

"It was a pretty tight race all in all and one right shift up that last beat really decided it for us," Burling said.

"It was good fun racing. It was great to be back in here on Course C and having a great battle with a really good team, but great to come away with another win too."

It was a devastating way for things to unfold for Luna Rossa, who had sailed a perfect race up until the fifth leg and after crossing the finish line, co-helmsman Jimmy Spithill addressed his team with a simple "sorry, boys."

AUT Sailing Professor Mark Orams said it was good luck and good management from the Kiwis.

"That was one of the best America's Cup races you will ever see," said Orams. "Two great teams just fighting it out, with everything they had, some great defensive moves from the Italians, but in the end they were beaten by the relentless attacking from the Kiwis. They eventually cracked them."

Kiwi Olympic sailing medalist Jan Shearer said: "Luna Rossa will be a bit frightened by Team New Zealand's speed. Prada hung in there which is pretty impressive."

Emirates Team New Zealand Te Rehutai and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli in race 9 on day 6 of the 36th America's Cup. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Shifting weather conditions ahead of Race 10 yesterday saw racing abandoned for the day, with the teams set to return to the water today. Racing is scheduled to get under way at 4.15pm today.

Today's conditions are expected to be ideal for racing, with American Magic skipper Dean Barker saying there could be "some epic sailing" today.

Heading into the Cup racing?

• Give yourself plenty of time and think about catching a ferry, train or bus to watch the Cup.

• Make sure your AT HOP card is in your pocket. It's the best way to ride.

• Don't forget to scan QR codes with the NZ COVID Tracer app when on public transport and entering the America's Cup Village.

• For more ways to enjoy race day, visit at.govt.nz/americascup.