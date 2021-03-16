Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: Covid-battered stocks make strong headway

4 minutes to read

SkyCity Entertainment rose 16c or 4.78 per cent to $3.51. Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald
By: Graham Skellern

The re-opening stocks – those battered by the Covid pandemic – continued to make strong headway as the more confident New Zealand sharemarket posted its sixth successive day of rises.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index gained

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.