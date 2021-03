America's Cup 2021: Team New Zealand v Luna Rossa, day 6 build-up - Schedule, start time, odds, wind, weather, live streaming and how to watch

Live updates of day six of the America's Cup between Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa:

Team New Zealand unleashed their speed to achieve the first pass of the 36th America's Cup match, then came from a long way back in a bizarre eighth race to beat Italian challenger Luna Rossa twice on Monday and take a 5-3 lead in the first-to-seven wins series.

If Team New Zealand retain the Cup - they can do so if they win both races Tuesday - it will be because of the unprecedented events of the second of Monday's two races when they turned what seemed likely to be a crushing defeat into an almost incomprehensible victory.

Luna Rossa held an early lead in a race which began conventionally, defending that advantage to round the first mark with a 16-second lead. The race then became extraordinary — perhaps one of the most extraordinary in all of the Cup's 170-year history.

Team New Zealand looked likely to roll Luna Rossa on the first downwind but, as the boats came level, gybed away in a failing breeze. Their race boat, Te Rehutai, dropped off its foils and was left almost stationary in the middle of the course while Luna Rossa sailed away to four-minute lead.

The race seemed over and the deadlock that has existed throughout the match, as each team has won one race on the first three days, seemed likely to continue.

But, incredibly, after rounding the second mark Luna Rossa sailed into a wind hole near the top of the course, fell off the foils and was left wallowing and powerless. Team New Zealand rose up on their foils again and wore down the massive deficit.

Team New Zealand in action against Luna Rossa. Photo / Photosport

Always on the point of stalling, Te Rehutai managed to round the top mark and to turn a deficit of 4 minutes and 8 seconds at one mark to a 4-minute, 27-second lead at the next.

The race was shorted to five legs and Team New Zealand managed to finish inside the time limit for the race, to win by 3 minutes, 55 seconds.

"What a race," Team NZ flight controller Blair Tuke said. "It's one to keep.

"It was a pretty unreal fightback. We obviously made an error gybing right behind them on the first downwind and fell off the foils [but] we got it up reasonably quickly and sailed a great race from there."

For Luna Rossa, the events of the Monday were demoralising after a close tussle on the first three days of the series.

"It was pretty tough conditions," Luna Rossa co-helmsman Jimmy Spithill said. "We were sailing a pretty good race. Unfortunately we just came off the foils and really got stuck at the top mark for some time, just trying to find enough pressure to get back up on the foils.

"We know we can win races. We've been in some tough situations before and the guys will keep their heads up."

Team New Zealand's rumoured speed hadn't been seen in the first six races when the teams traded wins, splitting two races on each of the first three sailing days when there were light winds and no chances of overtaking.

The defender showed an extra turn of speed Monday, coming from behind for the first time in the series to win the first race of the day by 58 seconds.

"It was good to actually get a pass finally," Team NZ helmsman Peter Burling said. "Then to extend as we did after the pass was pleasing as well."

Luna Rossa comfortably won the start of race 7 which, in keeping with the trend of the series, should have meant they won the race. They rounded the first mark 8 seconds ahead and sailed a strong first downwind to be 10 seconds ahead at the second gate.

But it was already apparent from the data coming off the boats Team New Zealand were sailing faster.

The race completely changed at the second mark when Luna Rossa rounded and headed to the left and Team New Zealand tacked and bore away to the right. The Italians chose not to cover, gave the Kiwis some separation for the first time and Team New Zealand turned a match race into a drag race.

When it came back on port, Team New Zealand couldn't quite cross and Luna Rossa tacked away. But Team New Zealand were much faster and simply sailed on in the first passing manoeuvre of the series.

By the top mark Team New Zealand were already 19 seconds in front and their lead blew out as the race continued; to 27 seconds at the fourth mark and 40 seconds at the fifth. The course was skewed as the wind moved left and the last leg was a straight run to the finish.

"We tried to keep them behind us but obviously it wasn't a success," Luna Rossa co-helmsman Francesco Bruni said. "We have seen the first pass and unfortunately it was against us."

- AP

Weather/wind

Regatta Director Iain Murray warned there could be another day of no sailing, after racing on Sunday was called off due to low winds, with conditions looking less than ideal on Tuesday before picking up again later in the week.

"Tomorrow, it doesn't look pretty," Murray said on Monday. "I guess we'll wait and see with that one.

"A big factor yesterday [Sunday] was that the clouds started coming back over the city and once the land stopped heating the winds stopped."

Murray will decide on the racing course and provide an update on the conditions on Tuesday morning.

Schedule:

The America's Cup match is a best-of-13 series, with the winner being crowned champions and awarded the Auld Mug. The racing window for each race day will be around 4pm-6pm, with the first race of each day scheduled for 4.15pm.

Mar 16: Race 9 and 10

Mar 17: Race 11* and 12*

Mar 18: Race 13*

* if necessary.

Odds:

Race 9:

Team New Zealand - $1.33

Luna Rossa - $3

Overall winner of the America's Cup:

Team New Zealand - $1.10

Luna Rossa - $6

How to watch and stream:

The Herald will have live updates on nzherald.co.nz/sport with AUT's sailing professor Mark Orams, and you can listen to live commentary on Newstalk ZB, Gold AM and iHeartRadio.

America's Cup coverage is free-to-air on TVNZ. You can also stream the action live or on-demand at tvnz.co.nz or on the America's Cup YouTube channel.

READ MORE: The best spots in Auckland to watch the America's Cup

