America's Cup 2021: Team New Zealand make big statement with last-minute practice in light breeze ahead of Luna Rossa clash

Team New Zealand seem to have put to bed any lingering doubts over their ability to sail in light breeze with footage emerging late on Tuesday of Te Rehutai getting in some last-minute practice ahead of the America's Cup Match.

The Kiwis take on Luna Rossa in race one of the best of 13 series on Course E at 4.15pm after the decision was taken this morning to race on the 'back paddock' course.

About 10-13 knots of wind is expected for race time, dubbed 'ideal conditions' by organisers. This could be followed by some big variations - with the windspeed expected to increase to 16 knots an hour later before dropping back slightly to 11-12 knots.

"The weather models don't align that well today which is not unusual for this wind direction, but it is an indication of the instability that could be in store," said regatta director Iain Murray.

"With the cloud development there could also possibly be some rain at times which may produce more wind on the front and less behind."

While they are expected to have a significant edge in terms of boat speed, Team New Zealand have previously been less than convincing in light breeze - a strength of the Italian challenger - and something skipper Peter Burling addressed at the opening press conference on Tuesday morning.

"I think we've made pretty big gains across the board, but probably especially in the lighter airs," said Burling. "The light air was probably our most perceived weakness in the Christmas Cup but now it's been something that we really feel like we've made some pretty massive steps forward in that area. We're pretty happy with our performance in that area now."

Burling and Co showed their progress when out training later in the day - on the same course racing will take place today and in light air.

Team New Zealand face Luna Rossa in the first clash in the America's Cup Match today. Photo / Photosport

According to videographer Harry Lusk, Te Rehutai appeared "very stable" in about 7-9 knots south-westerly, just above the 6.5 knot lower wind limit for racing in the America's Cup.

"The afternoon started with very light winds but increased as the day progressed. She appeared very stable in these conditions," Lusk posted on his YouTube channel.

Sailing fans were quick to comment on the performance, with one poster calling the performance "phenomenal".

"If LR (Luna Rossa) are faster than this in these 'drifting' conditions, then they deserve to win. This looks phenomenal."

The teams started the America's Cup early with a impromptu drag race on the Waitematā Harbour last Thursday - again with Team NZ looking the faster of the two boats.

When asked to reflect on their body of work over the last three years, Burling left no doubt about their priorities and focus.

"We've done everything we can to try and get the fastest package possible and in more recent times it's been around making sure we don't have any massive downsides to that.

"But you know looking across the way, the Italians have put together a pretty nice package as well so that's what makes it all the more exciting come tomorrow."

Heading into the Cup racing?

• Give yourself plenty of time and think about catching a ferry, train or bus to watch the Cup.

• Make sure your AT HOP card is in your pocket. It's the best way to ride.

• Don't forget to scan QR codes with the NZ COVID Tracer app when on public transport and entering the America's Cup Village.

• For more ways to enjoy race day, visit at.govt.nz/americascup.