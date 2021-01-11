America's Cup 2021: Team New Zealand capsize in practice race

Team New Zealand. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Team New Zealand have had a rough day on the water.

The Herald understands that the America's Cup holders capsized on the first day of practice racing.

It's believed they were leading INEOS Team UK at the bottom mark, sailing around 35 knots, before their bow went into the water.

The issue was quickly righted, with there appearing to be no injuries.

Team New Zealand were the first to capsize one of the radical foiling 75-foot monohulls in 2019, in a slow-motion tip-over in the inner harbour.

They then capsized their first boat Te Aihe twice last year, one incident leaving the boat with damage to a steering pedestal.

Today's race was part of the extra practice approved for Team NZ by the America's Cup arbitration panel this week to test the Race Management System ahead of the Prada Cup challenger series.

The arbitration panel ruled in favour of Team New Zealand after Luna Rossa sought a ruling from the panel to conduct a final rehearsal of the RMS and TV production ahead of the Prada Cup, without coordinated sailing - racing between the boats.

